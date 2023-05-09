Can’t-believe-it’s-so-quick aromatic shrimp curry

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is one of those brilliant I-can’t-believe-it-was-so-quick dishes that comes together in under an hour,” says chef and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver.

“The fragrant broth is packed with succulent prawns.”

Aromatic shrimp curry

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

450g king prawns, peeled and deveined

For the green seasoning marinade:

2 jalapeños, or other chillies of your choice, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp green seasoning (see below)

Pinch each of salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the curry sauce:

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 onions, very thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 red chilli, chopped

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp Caribbean curry powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp tamarind chutney (see below)

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 x 400ml can of coconut milk

Chopped coriander and/or fresh chilli, to serve

For the green seasoning:

2 sprigs of thyme

10g fresh bay leaves

1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley

1 small bunch of coriander

4 spring onions

10 garlic cloves, peeled

1 green chilli or 1 Scotch bonnet, depending on how much heat you like

6 little Caribbean seasoning peppers (about 20g), or a mix of red, yellow, and/or green mini sweet peppers

½ white onion

400ml cold pressed rapeseed oil or any neutral oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the tamarind chutney:

4 tbsp tamarind paste

2 tbsp sugar (demerara or dark soft brown sugar work best)

2 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp ground allspice

2 tbsp green seasoning

Airtight jar or container

Method:

1. To make the green seasoning, add all the ingredients to a food processor and season to taste with salt and pepper. Whizz to the consistency of a salsa verde and keep in an airtight jar in the fridge for up to two to three weeks.

2. To make the tamarind chutney, put all the ingredients into a small saucepan with 80 millilitres of water. Set over a medium–low heat and warm through, stirring now and again, until everything is melted and combined. Leave to cool, then transfer to a sealed jar or container and store in the fridge to use as needed. The chutney should keep well for three to four weeks.

2. Put the prawns in a medium bowl and add all the marinade ingredients. Mix well and rub the marinade into the prawns with your hands so that all the prawns are well coated. Refrigerate and leave to marinate for about 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, to make the curry sauce, get a medium, high sided frying pan over a low–medium heat and pour in the oil. When the oil is hot, add the onions and cook down for 10–15 minutes until soft and fragrant. Add the garlic and chilli and cook for a further three minutes.

4. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, curry powder, and cinnamon to the pan and cook, stirring, for one minute. Add the tamarind chutney, chopped tomato, coconut milk and 350 millilitres of water. Bring to a steady simmer for five minutes.

5. Heat a griddle pan or a heavy-based frying pan until red hot, then chuck on the marinated prawns, cooking on each side for around two minutes until nicely charred all over. Transfer the prawns to the curry sauce and simmer for around four minutes to bring it all together. Finish the curry with a sprinkling of some freshly chopped coriander and/or chillies. Serve with roti or plain or coconut rice.

Recipe from ‘The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table’ by Andi Oliver (published by DK, £27; photography by Robert Billington).