This ultimate prawn feast is fit for a king and perfect for summer barbecuing

Summer is the best time to eat outdoors, and, when eating outside coincides with cooking outdoors, so much the better.

Still, there’s prep work to be done inside, and in some cases, as in this menu, you can do the prep, or a large part of it, a day in advance. Then, when you are gathered for the picnic — a meal outdoors is always a kind of picnic, whether eaten at a table or perched on a rock — all you have left to do is light the barbecue.

A salad is important, especially at an outdoor meal; you want something fresh. Though potato salad or fruit salad may come to mind, a crisp green salad never fails to satisfy. And, for this salad, all the fixings can be prepared well before the meal, then carried to the picnic in a cooler.

This one features Little Gem lettuce, a cross between romaine and butter lettuce that has become a popular salad choice — crunchy and bright green with small crinkly leaves. If that’s unavailable, look for similar small, sturdy lettuce heads or choose romaine hearts. Wash the leaves and dry them well, roll them in a damp kitchen towel and pop it all into the fridge. The tart, garlicky dressing that accompanies is made with crushed toasted almonds and sherry vinegar, and is best transported in a jar with a tightfitting lid. (You can mix the dressing in the jar as well.)

For our picnic, fat, fresh wild prawns were the most exciting option at my fishmonger’s shop. She gets them in weekly, but wild prawns are also available frozen. (They’re preferable to farmed prawns from Asia and South America for a number of reasons.)

I like the larger ones for grilling, but any size is fine. I don’t peel them — I just thread them shells-on onto bamboo skewers and lay them on a hot grill for a few minutes per side. This method not only ensures that the prawns stay juicy, but it also makes eating them more fun, letting you nibble on the crispy little legs before “undressing” them.

Ice cream ends a summer meal on a happy note, and the homemade kind is a treat.

An assortment of grilled vegetables complements the shrimp nicely. For this menu, I chose red onions, cut into wedges and grilled slowly, and tiny potatoes, briefly boiled, then set on the grill to char. Other options could include scallions, courgettes or asparagus.

The prawns and vegetables all benefit from a dip in a piquant red pepper sauce that takes cues from the Catalan romesco. It’s a thick, brick-coloured affair, and tastes good with just about anything you can think of, including the chunk of crusty baguette you should use to clean your plate. The sauce comes together quickly in a food processor or blender: Just toss in roasted peppers, toasted almonds, garlic and olive oil. (Alternatively, hand-chop the ingredients for a rough-textured sauce, stirring in the oil at the end.)

I use the type of ice cream machine that, instead of ice, employs a metal cylinder you keep in the freezer, ever at the ready. It takes a mere half-hour to produce a delicious soft-frozen mixture, which then needs a few hours in the freezer to firm up. (Hint: Make it the day before you serve it.) Very popular a few years ago, goat cheese ice cream deserves revisiting. The cheese supplies a lovely tang, somewhat similar to the flavour of cheesecake, but use ricotta instead if you don’t care for goat cheese. Crushed fennel seed and lemon zest add interest, and earthy, amber-toned honey is swirled onto the ice cream mixture after it has churned.

Now I ask you, with a menu like this, what’s not to love?

Grilled Prawn Skewers With Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

The prawns and vegetables all benefit from a dip in a piquant red pepper sauce that takes cues from the Catalan romesco (Getty/iStock)

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the Red Pepper Sauce:

2 large red bell peppers

115g whole toasted almonds (3/4 cup)

1 teaspoon pimentón (smoked Spanish paprika)

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

3 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper

236ml extra-virgin olive oil (1 cup)

Lemon wedges, for serving

For the Skewers:

680g very small potatoes, unpeeled

3 medium red onions, unpeeled and quartered

Salt

680 to 910g fresh Gulf prawns, or use frozen (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

Extra-virgin olive oil

Method

1. Prepare a hot charcoal grill. Lay peppers directly on the grill and let them blister, turning frequently until blackened all over, about 8 minutes. Set aside on a plate until cool enough to handle. (Alternatively, roast peppers on the stovetop, directly on the flames of a gas burner.)

2. Cut peppers in half lengthwise. Cut off stems, scrape away skins and seeds, and discard. Do not rinse; a bit of char is OK. Chop the peppers into 5cm chunks.

3. With a food processor or blender, whirl together peppers, almonds, pimentón, cayenne and garlic to form a rough paste. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil to achieve the consistency of a thick milkshake. Taste, adjust seasoning and transfer to a serving bowl.

4. In a medium saucepan, boil potatoes in well-salted water until just done, about 10 minutes. Drain.

5. Place onion pieces on the grill skin-side down. Salt lightly. Cover with lid and cook until onions are soft, about 15 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.

6. Place boiled potatoes on grill and cook until slightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.

7. Meanwhile, thread prawns onto skewers, 4 or 5 prawns per skewer, without crowding. (If using bamboo skewers, soak them in water to prevent burning.) Brush lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

8. Lay skewers on grill over hot coals. Cook for about 3 minutes, then flip and cook until prawns turn pink and are a bit charred, about 3 minutes more.

9. Arrange prawns, potatoes and onions on a large platter. Serve with the red pepper sauce and lemon wedges.

Tip: To toast almonds, place them in a pie pan in a single layer, and place it in a 204-degree oven. Shake the pan occasionally and bake until almonds are fragrant, crisp and browned, about 10 minutes. To test, cut an almond in half to see that the interior is light brown.

Little Gems Salad With Garlicky Almond Dressing

A salad is important, especially at an outdoor meal; you want something fresh (Getty/iStock)

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 to 6 heads of Little Gem lettuce (more, if very small)

40g crushed toasted almonds (1/4 cup)

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

120ml extra-virgin olive oil (1/2 cup)

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Remove wilted exterior leaves from each head of lettuce. Cut stems from the lettuce heads, separate leaves and swish in a large basin of cold water, letting any sand or dirt sink to the bottom. Lift the leaves from the water and transfer to a colander. Shake away excess water. Wrap in kitchen towels to dry or use a salad spinner.

2. Make the dressing: Put almonds, vinegar and garlic in a small bowl. Whisk in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Put leaves in a wide salad bowl. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Dress lightly just before serving, using 2 or 3 tablespoons of dressing and coating leaves well. Taste and add more dressing as necessary. Store any remaining dressing in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Tip: To toast almonds, place them in a pie pan in a single layer, and place them in a 204-degree oven. Shake the pan occasionally and bake until almonds are fragrant, crisp and browned, about 10 minutes. To test, cut an almond in half to see that the interior is light brown.

Goat Cheese Ice Cream With Fennel, Lemon and Honey

Very popular a few years ago, goat cheese ice cream deserves revisiting (Getty/iStock)

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Total time: 1 1/2 hours, plus at least 4 hours’ freezing

Ingredients

710ml whole milk (3 cups)

85g granulated sugar (2/3 cups)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds or 1/2 teaspoon whole anise seeds

Pinch of salt

4 egg yolks

225g plain fresh goat cheese (chèvre), crumbled (1 cup)

85g honey (1/4 cup)

200g blueberries (optional) (1 cup)

Method

1. Put the milk, sugar, lemon zest, fennel seeds and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to just under a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, then turn heat to low.

2. Place egg yolks in a small bowl. Slowly whisk 236 ml of the hot milk mixture into the yolks to temper them. (This keeps the yolks from curdling.) Whisk yolk mixture back into the remaining milk in the saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon, 5 to 8 minutes. Turn off heat and whisk in the goat cheese.

3. Pour ice cream mixture into a bowl and set in an ice bath until completely cool, about 30 minutes. Alternatively, cool mixture in the refrigerator for several hours.

4. Churn mixture in an ice cream machine according to manufacturer’s instructions, usually about 30 minutes. At this point, the ice cream will still be somewhat soft. Transfer about 120ml cup at a time to a storage container, drizzling a little honey over each addition.

5. Cover container and freeze for at least 4 hours, until firm, before serving. (Freezing the ice cream overnight is recommended.) Serve in bowls with blueberries, if using.

And to Drink …

Despite its complex flavours, this dish of grilled shrimp with a roasted red pepper sauce would go well with a variety of wines. I would lean toward a white with some body to it, like a good albariño or godello from northwestern Spain, or perhaps a Chablis, a Sancerre or an Etna Bianco, made with the carricante grape. If you enjoy sherry, a fino or manzanilla would be excellent. You could also drink a light but juicy red wine, like a Ribeira Sacra from Spain, made primarily with the mencía grape, or maybe a Bairrada from Portugal, made from baga. Other options? A good rosé would be great, particularly for an outdoor meal. You could also drink cava, particularly those from serious-minded producers.

© The New York Times