Price of Pret’s monthly coffee subscription rises by £5

Pret A Manger has hiked up the price of its coffee subscription by £5.

This means the high street chain’s popular subscription will jump by 25 per cent, increasing from £20 per month to £25 per month.

The increase was implemented this week in line with the government’s VAT increase.

While new customers will be asked to pay £25 per month from when they sign up, existing customers will see the price rise from 16 March.

A Pret spokesperson told the BBC: “Since we launched the Pret coffee subscription in 2020, prices for ingredients such as coffee beans and milk have gone up, VAT is increasing to 20 per cent, and we’ve invested in additional pay for Pret Team members.

“We believe the coffee subscription continues to offer great value.”

The price rise has seen some backlash from customers, with one Twitter user writing that the hike “isn’t acceptable” and that the chain shouldn’t “put prices up without consultation”.

Other customers pointed out that the subscription is still good value, especially considering it could buy you up to 150 coffees per month.

According to Pret’s website, the monthly subscription allows customers to order up to five hot or cold drinks per day. These drinks include tea, coffee, Cold Brew, hot chocolate, frappes, smoothies and iced coffees. It also includes any milk alternatives, syrups and extra shots.

The scheme was introduced in September 2020 to help boost sales following the first coronavirus lockdown.

The price jump comes after Pret received complaints about the offer from customers last December.

According to the BBC, the chain received more than 5,000 complaints including reports of cold drinks not being available. At the time, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) stepped in to tell the chain it should “consider reviewing the adverts for its subscription service”.

A spokesperson for Pret A Manger told The Independent at the time: “Our Coffee Subscription was launched in 2020 and is the first of its kind in the UK. While it’s been incredibly popular, we’re constantly working with our Teams and customers to make it better, so that we’re able to continue to deliver the outstanding service our people are known for.

“Significantly less than one per cent of all coffee subscribers have raised any concerns about this issue, however we always welcome feedback to try and provide the best possible experience for every customer.”