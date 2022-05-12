Pret removes chicken items from stores amid salmonella risk

Pret A Manger has joined a raft of high street cafes and supermarkets that have recalled or removed products containing chicken from its shelves due to a salmonella risk.

The sandwich franchise joins Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Aldi in taking the “precautionary measure”. Aldi was the first to recall four chicken products on Tuesday due to the “possible presence of salmonella”.

A spokesperson for Pret said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure, we’ve temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.

“We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Aldi was the first supermarket to recall four products from its Eat+Go range that contain chicken, all with use-by dates of 11 and 12 May.

Waitrose has also recalled 10 products from its chicken sandwich and wrap ranges that have a use-by date up to and including 14 May.

The retailer warned customers not to consume the items and to return them to the store for a full refund. The products that have recalled include the Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich, Roast Chicken and Stuffing Sandwich, Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich, and Waitrose Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap.

M&S’ “precautionary recall” includes 12 chicken products, including sandwiches, wraps, salads and sandwich fillers.

“We are advising customers not to consume this product. Any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given. Only listed products are affected,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has issued a recall of more than 30 chicken products, including sandwiches, wraps, as well as cooked chicken slices and fillets.

The supermarket said in a statement on its website: “Sainsbury’s has taken the precautionary measure of recalling the above products as they may contain salmonella.

“No other products have been affected by this issue,” it added.

Sainsbury’s customers can return the affected products to their nearest stores to get a full refund.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The recall of numerous chicken products comes after Ferrero was forced to recall a number of Kinder products, including Kinder Surprise Eggs, over the Easter period due to salmonella outbreaks across Europe.