Bursting with light, floral aromas and that summery sparkle, prosecco is the perfect drink to celebrate any occasion.

But pair it with a potent kick of your favourite liqueur, a dash of fruity syrup or a zesty juice, and that flavoursome twist will bring some extra panache to the party.

In honour of National Prosecco Day, here are six brilliantly bubbly cocktails guaranteed to cause a stir…

1. Amalfi spritz

‘Tis the summer to spritz and southern Italy’s spectacular Amalfi coastline is the inspiration for this twist on a classic. With its citrusy, zesty lift – courtesy of a splash of fresh lemon juice and the local liqueur, Limoncello – it’s the perfect balance of bitter and sweet, and will instantly conjure up breathtaking Mediterranean views beyond that sun-soaked infinity pool.

2. Prosecco margarita cocktail

If you love a Margarita and are currently in the throes of a holiday romance with pink prosecco, here’s how to rock your rosé – just add a shot of tequila, a squeeze of lime, orange juice and serve in a glass with a salted rim. Decadent and truly effervescent!

3. Peach and cardamom bellini

Bolster your Bellini with some aromatic spice and a fragrant blend of coconut rum, white peach and citrusy fruit – then add a dash of vanilla liqueur. It’s prosecco with all the bells and whistles.

4. Strawberry basil prosecco

There’s nothing easier than breaking out the botanicals and muddling some basil to get the most out of those aromatic leaves. The second step is to slice some juicy strawberries, then spoon the mixture into your favourite flute and top with prosecco. Ta-da!

5. Pineapple mimosa

A riff on the Buck’s Fizz or Mimosa (champagne with fresh orange juice), swapping orange for pineapple juice ushers in a tantalisingly tropical taste. Add a dash of zingy lemon juice and the peachy, blossomy flavours of prosecco and you’ve got summer in a glass. One to sip on the terrace.

6. Wild strawberry spritz

If you really want to up your prosecco game, Pale Fox Prosecco (£29.95 with gift box) is said to be one of the best proseccos in the world, having been awarded 93 Points by leading wine critic James Suckling.

Impress your friends on National Prosecco Day with their Wild Strawberry Spritz recipe…

Take a large Copa glass and half fill with ice. Add 20ml Campari, 20ml strawberry syrup and top with prosecco. Stir slowly and garnish with a blood orange wedge. Salute!