How to make protein pancakes without flour
These pancakes are ideal in the morning for muscle-building and hunger control, says Katie Wright
These protein-packed, flourless pancakes can be made without the collagen, but the extra hit of amino acids in the morning is ideal for muscle-building and hunger control,” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.
“When bananas are green, they have less sugar content… you decide how green you want to go. Delicious hot or cold!”
Green banana pancakes
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
1 greenish banana
2 eggs
1 tbsp collagen peptides (optional)
½ tsp ground cinnamon
Coconut oil or ghee, for frying
Natural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds, to serve
Method:
1. Add the banana to a blender with the eggs, collagen (if using) and cinnamon, then combine to create a smooth batter.
2. Heat a small amount of coconut oil or ghee in a frying pan, and when the pan is hot, add 3-4 spoons of batter to create 3-4 mini pancakes. Cook for 2-4 minutes until golden in colour before flipping over to cook on the other side.
3. Serve with natural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds for extra goodness.
‘Hungry Woman’ by Pauline Cox (Ebury Press, £27).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies