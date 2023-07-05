Jump to content

How to make protein pancakes without flour

These pancakes are ideal in the morning for muscle-building and hunger control, says Katie Wright

Wednesday 05 July 2023 06:30
<p>Using unripe bananas reduces the sugar content in this quick-to-make recipe</p>

Using unripe bananas reduces the sugar content in this quick-to-make recipe

(Luke Albert/PA)

These protein-packed, flourless pancakes can be made without the collagen, but the extra hit of amino acids in the morning is ideal for muscle-building and hunger control,” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.

“When bananas are green, they have less sugar content… you decide how green you want to go. Delicious hot or cold!”

Green banana pancakes

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

1 greenish banana

2 eggs

1 tbsp collagen peptides (optional)

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Coconut oil or ghee, for frying

Natural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds, to serve

Method:

1. Add the banana to a blender with the eggs, collagen (if using) and cinnamon, then combine to create a smooth batter.

2. Heat a small amount of coconut oil or ghee in a frying pan, and when the pan is hot, add 3-4 spoons of batter to create 3-4 mini pancakes. Cook for 2-4 minutes until golden in colour before flipping over to cook on the other side.

3. Serve with natural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds for extra goodness.

‘Hungry Woman’ by Pauline Cox (Ebury Press, £27).

