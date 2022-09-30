Irish pub offers customers 20% off if they keep coats on in a bid to save on bills

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A pub in Ireland is offering customers money off their bill if they keep their coats on, in an inventive approach to keep its energy bills low.

Doyle’s Corner in Dublin is inviting people to wrap up warm and come and “chill” at the venue in exchange for a 20 per cent discount on their food bill.

A co-owner of the pub, Ronan Flood, announced the offer during an appearance on Midwest Radio on Thursday (29 September).

“We turned the heat on for the first time this week and a little piece of me died,” Flood said.

“Doyle’s Corner is a big old, listed building and it’s really difficult to heat.”

Explaining the promotion, Flood said: “This is a promotion in which we’re inviting our guests to “chill” every Tuesday as we turn the heat down a little. In return for bringing your own coat we are offering a 20 per cent discount on the food bill.

“We might even offer a 30 per cent discount if you bring your hot water bottle.”

The promotion comes as electricity and gas prices are set to rise from Saturday (1 October) as a new energy price cap comes into effect, but this cap will only apply to domestic households in England, Wales and Scotland.

The government announced a support package “equivalent to the energy price guarantee put in place for households” for businesses last week. Under the provision, wholesale gas and electricity prices will be fixed for businesses for six months from 1 October.

Doyle’s Corner is not the only pub introducing new measures to help curb costs.

Earlier this week, Mason’s Arms in Cornwall announced it would turn off its lights and use only candlelight on Monday evenings.

Landlord Alan Woods told the BBC that the pilot evening had been a success, and that it welcomed 30 diners instead of a usual “handful”.

“We have done something and it’s working and it’s paying its way. We’ll keep going as long as we can,” Wood said.

Some pubs are choosing to reduce the number of days and hours they open.

The White Hart Ludgvan, also in Cornwall, said last week that it would “regretfully” close on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

“Many apologies to all our loyal customers, but we hope you understand that it is necessary during the current energy crisis,” a note posted to Facebook said.

“Rest assured we will continue our normal food and bar services from Wednesday to Sunday every week.”