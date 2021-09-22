Quality Street reveals first white chocolate in 85-year history

Quality Street has introduced a new flavour to its popular selection tin in time for Christmas, and it is the brand’s first ever white chocolate sweet.

The latest addition – the Crème Caramel Crisp chocolate – is the brand’s 12th flavour, following the discontinuation of one of its toffee flavours last year.

Packaged in a silver and gold wrapper, the domed sweet was created to taste like a crème caramel dessert with pieces of crunchy biscuit, encased in milk and white chocolate.

It will only be available at 17 John Lewis stores which have teamed up with Quality Street to offer custom pick-n-mix stations this winter. Last year, the stores were unable to offer the pick-n-mix tins due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cat Mews, brand manager for Quality Street, said: “We know how much people missed our pick and mix stations and John Lewis last year, so we are delighted to announce that they are back for 2021.

“It’s a landmark year for Quality Street as the brand turns 85, and we’re celebrating our return to John Lewis with an exclusive new sweet and a beautifully designed collector’s tin that shoppers can personalise with a name of their choice.

“Best of all, you can tailor the contents exactly to your liking, whether that means nothing but purple ones, a tin full of toffees or a feast of fruit crèmes.”

Quality Street’s new Creme Caramel Crisp chocolate (Nestle)

Lisa Cherry, Christmas buyer for John Lewis, added: “Launching the first ever Quality Street sweet featuring white chocolate is so exciting and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think of this new and exclusive flavour.”

The participating John Lewis stores include Oxford Street, Trafford Centre Manchester, Peter Jones London, Cribbs Causeway Bristol, Brent Cross, Cheadle, Nottingham, High Wycombe, Bluewater, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Cambridge, Newcastle, Stratford, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

John Lewis’ flagship store on Oxford Street will be the first to open the pick-n-mix stations on 21 September, with the other stores following suit from the end of the month.