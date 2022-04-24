A royal cookbook containing 70 recipes from across the world is being released in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty, who turned 96 on 21 April, marked 70 years on this February – becoming the first British monarch to reach the historic milestone.

She is due to commemorate the occasion with a long weekend of festivities in June. A four-day public holiday has been announced, which is set to include a Platinum Jubilee Pageant through London, a party at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

Ahead of the spectacle, a new Platinum Jubilee Cookbook containing recipes from British embassies and high commissions is being released on 28 April.

It includes how to make Spanish marmalade from Madrid, and green fish curry from the Islamabad High Commission.

The book, which has been endorsed by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, contains anecdotes about the use of food in British diplomacy and hopes to celebrate breaking bread with people from around the world, the royals said.

It will also explore how the UK’s culinary has changed during the Queen’s reign.

Writing in the foreword, Charles and Camilla said the outlook was “bleak” when the Queen came to the throne and has since been “transformed”.

“Several foods were still rationed and the meagre choice of ingredients on offer posed a challenge to even the most creative cook,” they wrote.

“Meals from other parts of the world were almost unheard of. The only option for a takeaway was the ever-faithful fish and chips; and olive oil was sold in small bottles by chemists, for medical rather than culinary use.”

The royals said the nation’s tastes have changed as the UK has diversified and other nations’ cuisines have gained popularity.

“Today, our tastes have been transformed,” they added. “More than ever before we welcome one another’s culinary heritage into our homes - and, for this, we are deeply grateful.”

While the variety of food has increased, Charles and Camilla said the “profound, almost spiritual significance, of breaking bread with others” had remained the same.

“On all royal cisits, food plays an important part, presenting opportunities to enjoy a taste of the host nation’s culinary heritage, while also offering a chance to share the best of British cuisine,” they said.

“We recognise some of the dishes here, from the British-Malaysian fusion Rendang Beef Wellington we enjoyed in Kuala Lumpur, through to the utterly delicious whisky bread and butter pudding we enjoyed in Washington.”