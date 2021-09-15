In Japan drinking the soba-noodle water, called soba-yu, is part of the pleasure of the meal,” says cookbook author and Queer Eye’s resident food guru, Antoni Porowski. “For this soup, I use the soba cooking water and some miso paste as the base. Be gentle with your miso and add it off the heat: high temperatures kill its beneficial live bacteria and probiotics.”

Miso noodle soup with mushrooms, peas and greens

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

150g soba noodles

3 tbsp toasted sesame oil, plus more for drizzling

3 garlic cloves, gently smashed and peeled

2 tbsp finely chopped, peeled fresh ginger

450g mixed wild mushrooms, stems trimmed if using shiitakes, caps halved or quartered if large

Salt

300g frozen peas, thawed

150g baby spinach, mizuna, tatsoi or mixed Asian greens

75g white miso paste

1 tbsp soy sauce, plus more for serving

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

Red chilli flakes, toasted sesame seeds and/or micro greens for topping (optional)

Method:

1. Cook the noodles in boiling water according to the packet instructions. Drain in a colander placed over a large bowl. Set aside the soba water. Rinse the noodles under cold running water, drain, and set aside.

2. Measure the soba water and add more water if needed to make two litres (or discard any extra soba water).

3. Heat the oil in a large wide saucepan over medium high heat. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about one minute. Stir in the mushrooms with a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about five minutes. Stir in the peas and cook for one minute. Add the soba water, increase the heat to high and bring just to a low boil. Stir in the greens and immediately remove from the heat.

4. Scoop 60ml of the broth into a bowl and whisk in the miso. Return the mixture to the soup, add the soy sauce and stir to combine. Divide the noodles among four bowls. Ladle the soup over them. Top with the spring onions. Drizzle over sesame oil and soy sauce and top with red chilli flakes, sesame seeds and micro greens, if desired.

(Paul Brissman/PA)

Recipe extracted from ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ by Antoni Porowski (published by Bluebird, £22; photography by Paul Brissman), available now.