Three quick and easy plant-based fakeaways to create at home

In the UK, we all love a good takeaway, but thanks to the cost-of-living crisis, many now see this as a luxury and are swapping going out with staying in and saving their pennies.

To help recreate your top takeaway dishes, the pioneers at meat alternative brand Planted have pulled together three delicious fakeaway favourites that you can make with ease at home.

From aromatic butter chicken to sumptuous satay kebabs and tender BBQ burgers, there’s something for everyone.

Butter chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp ginger, chopped

1½ tsp garam masala

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

250ml coconut milk

1 tsp sugar

‍For the marinade:

350g planted.chicken original

½ cup unflavoured yoghurt or vegetable yoghurt (optional)

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

1½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

‍Method:

Mix the ingredients for the marinade well with the planted.chicken and marinate for at least 1 hour.

Heat vegetable oil in a large pot and sauté onions until soft, then add garlic and ginger and sauté for 1 more minute.

Add the garam masala, cumin and coriander and cook for 20 seconds, stirring regularly.

Add the tomatoes, chili and salt and simmer for 15 minutes until the sauce thickens

Put the sauce in a blender and mix until it has a creamy consistency, then put it back into the pot. Add the coconut milk and sugar to the sauce and bring to the boil. Allow liquid to cool, remove blender cap and firmly press a towel over the top.

Fry the marinated planted.chicken in a pan until golden brown (approx 5 minutes), then add to the sauce and mix well.

Serve with cooked rice.

BBQ burger

A vegan burger never looked so good (Planted)

Ingredients:

4 pretzel buns

320g planted.pulled BBQ

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

150g sauerkraut

8 pickled cucumbers

4 onions

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp tomato paste

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp vegan butter

4 lettuce leaves

60g sweet mustard

60g BBQ sauce

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp maple syrup

Method:

Cut the pretzel buns in half and toast the insides.

Cut the pickled cucumbers into slices.

Peel the onions and cut into rings.

Then melt the vegan butter in a pan over medium heat, briefly fry the tomato paste in it and then add the onions and sugar and leave to brown for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper if necessary.

Mix the sweet mustard, BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar and maple syrup to a sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Heat the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry the planted.pulled BBQ in it for 3 minutes.

Spread the sauce on the inside of the buns, top the burgers with sauerkraut, planted.pulled BBQ, lettuce leaves, pickles and the caramelised onions.

Satay kebab

An easy recipe for kebab lovers (Planted)

Ingredients:

600g planted.chicken original

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp red curry paste

2 tbsp brown sugar/maple syrup

2 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Sesame oil for frying

Skewers (wood or metal)

For the peanut sauce:

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed in garlic press

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp red curry paste

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp tamarind paste

2 tbsp brown sugar

240ml coconut milk

160g peanut butter

Juice of one lime

Method:

For the marinade, mix all ingredients in a small bowl to form a paste.

Put the planted.chicken on skewers and brush with marinade. Tip: arrange lengthwise so that a larger surface can be fried.

For the peanut sauce, mince the onion while heating the sesame oil in a pot.

Fry the chopped onions in the pot at medium heat until they are translucent.

Add garlic and curry paste to the onions, mix and fry briefly.

Reduce heat and then add the soy sauce, tamarind paste, sugar and coconut milk and mix well.

Add the peanut butter, stir until smooth and mix in the juice of one lime. Keep the peanut sauce warm on low heat while the skewers are frying.

Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry the skewers over medium-high heat until golden brown.

Serve planted.chicken skewers with the peanut sauce.