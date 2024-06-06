Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Creamy air fryer mashed potatoes recipe

Make creamy and flavourful mashed potatoes with a roasted twist using your air fryer

Hannah Twiggs
Thursday 06 June 2024 12:36
Comments
Creamy and rich mashed potatoes made with air-fried potatoes for a unique roasted flavour
Creamy and rich mashed potatoes made with air-fried potatoes for a unique roasted flavour (Getty/iStock)

Air fryer mashed potatoes

Creamy mashed potatoes with a roasted flavour from air-fried potatoes.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes (about 800g)

50g butter

100ml double cream

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp chives, chopped (optional)

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and poke holes in the potatoes with a fork.

2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until tender.

3. Mash: remove the potatoes from the air fryer and let cool slightly. Peel off the skins and place the potatoes in a large bowl.

4. Mix: add butter, double cream, salt, and black pepper to the potatoes. Mash until smooth and creamy.

5. Serve: garnish with chopped chives if desired, and serve immediately.

Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in