Creamy air fryer mashed potatoes recipe
Make creamy and flavourful mashed potatoes with a roasted twist using your air fryer
Air fryer mashed potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes with a roasted flavour from air-fried potatoes.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
4 large potatoes (about 800g)
50g butter
100ml double cream
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
2 tbsp chives, chopped (optional)
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: wash and poke holes in the potatoes with a fork.
2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until tender.
3. Mash: remove the potatoes from the air fryer and let cool slightly. Peel off the skins and place the potatoes in a large bowl.
4. Mix: add butter, double cream, salt, and black pepper to the potatoes. Mash until smooth and creamy.
5. Serve: garnish with chopped chives if desired, and serve immediately.
