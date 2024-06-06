Creamy air fryer mashed potatoes recipe

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryer mashed potatoes

Creamy mashed potatoes with a roasted flavour from air-fried potatoes.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes (about 800g)

50g butter

100ml double cream

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp chives, chopped (optional)

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and poke holes in the potatoes with a fork.

2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until tender.

3. Mash: remove the potatoes from the air fryer and let cool slightly. Peel off the skins and place the potatoes in a large bowl.

4. Mix: add butter, double cream, salt, and black pepper to the potatoes. Mash until smooth and creamy.

5. Serve: garnish with chopped chives if desired, and serve immediately.

