Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Air fryer potato wedges

Seasoned and crispy potato wedges made easily in the air fryer.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes (about 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and cut the potatoes into wedges.

2. Season: toss the potato wedges with olive oil, salt, paprika, garlic powder, and dried oregano.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potato wedges in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now