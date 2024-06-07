Crispy air fryer potato wedges recipe
This recipe is a quick and delicious side dish for any meal
Air fryer potato wedges
Seasoned and crispy potato wedges made easily in the air fryer.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
4 large potatoes (about 800g)
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried oregano
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: wash and cut the potatoes into wedges.
2. Season: toss the potato wedges with olive oil, salt, paprika, garlic powder, and dried oregano.
3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potato wedges in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.
4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.
