Crispy air fryer potato wedges recipe

This recipe is a quick and delicious side dish for any meal

Hannah Twiggs
Friday 07 June 2024 06:00
Golden and crispy potato wedges seasoned to perfection, straight from the air fryer
Golden and crispy potato wedges seasoned to perfection, straight from the air fryer (Getty)

Air fryer potato wedges

Seasoned and crispy potato wedges made easily in the air fryer.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes (about 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and cut the potatoes into wedges.

2. Season: toss the potato wedges with olive oil, salt, paprika, garlic powder, and dried oregano.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potato wedges in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

