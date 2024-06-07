Hearty air fryer potato hash recipe
This hearty air fryer potato hash is a perfect breakfast or brunch dish, featuring crispy potatoes, onions and bell peppers: easy and delicious
Air fryer potato hash
A hearty and flavourful potato hash with onions and bell peppers.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes (about 800g), diced
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 tsp paprika
Method:
1. Prep the vegetables: dice the potatoes, onion, and bell peppers.
2. Season: toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and paprika.
3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the vegetable mixture in the air fryer basket. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.
4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.
Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments