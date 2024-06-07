Jump to content

Hearty air fryer potato hash recipe

This hearty air fryer potato hash is a perfect breakfast or brunch dish, featuring crispy potatoes, onions and bell peppers: easy and delicious

Hannah Twiggs
Friday 07 June 2024 10:54
A hearty and delicious potato hash cooked in the air fryer, perfect for breakfast
A hearty and delicious potato hash cooked in the air fryer, perfect for breakfast (Getty )

Air fryer potato hash

A hearty and flavourful potato hash with onions and bell peppers.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (about 800g), diced

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

Method:

1. Prep the vegetables: dice the potatoes, onion, and bell peppers.

2. Season: toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and paprika.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the vegetable mixture in the air fryer basket. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

