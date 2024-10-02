Cosy autumnal bakes: Simple recipes to warm up your weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Some recipes just have a way of sticking with you, and these red pesto and parmesan dough knots are no exception – both literally and figuratively. Perfect for those cooler evenings when you crave something warm, cheesy and effortlessly impressive, they’re the ideal snack to pull apart and share (or keep all to yourself, we won't judge).

And if you’re feeling extra ambitious, why not throw in a Mediterranean vegetable and goat’s cheese galette or some savoury crêpes for a full-on feast?

These are the kind of simple, indulgent bakes that remind us all why we fell in love with the kitchen in the first place.

Red pesto and parmesan dough knots

open image in gallery Not quite a doughnut but every bit as good ( FAB Flour )

Makes: 8 knots

Ingredients:

1 packet fast action dried yeast (7g)

220ml warm water

400g strong white bread flour

1 tbsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

½ jar red pesto

170g cheese of choice, we recommend parmesan

Equipment:

Measuring jug

Spoon

Large mixing bowl

Rolling pin

Knife

Baking tray lined with baking paper

Cheese grater

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan).

2. In the measuring jug, combine the warm water and yeast. Stir and set to one side for 2-3 minutes to activate the yeast.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Pour in the yeast and water and stir them together with your hand to form a dough.

4. Sprinkle your worktop with a little flour and knead the dough until smooth, then return to the large mixing bowl, cover and leave in a warm place for at least 15 minutes to prove (this is where it will start to grow in size).

5. Using your fist, knock the dough back (this means push the dough back down to its original size) and tip out onto a floured worksurface before rolling into a large rectangle shape (about 5mm thickness).

6. Spread the red pesto on half of the rectangle, grate a thin layer of cheese on top and then fold the over half of the dough over the pesto and parmesan.

7. Cut the dough into 1-inch wide strips, then, holding each end, twist and knot each one before placing onto a lined baking tray.

8. Bake for 15-20 mins until risen and evenly browned then remove from the oven, allow to cool slightly, grate more cheese on top and serve.

Mediterranean vegetable and goat’s cheese galette

open image in gallery Think of this as the easiest pie you’ve ever made. Then make it and you can thank me later ( FAB Flour )

Makes: 1 x 10” pie

Ingredients:

300g plain flour

150g salted butter, cubed

3 tbsp cold water

1 packet of prepared Mediterranean vegetables (400g) or a mix of fresh – chopped into chunks

150g soft goat’s cheese, cut into slices

1 egg

Salt and pepper

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Tablespoon/spoon

Rolling pin

Baking tray lined with baking paper

Pastry brush/finger

Knife

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (fan).

2. In the large mixing bowl, rub the flour and butter with your fingers until a crumb consistency is achieved. Add the water and stir together to form a pastry dough.

3. Tip the dough out onto the lined baking tray and roll out into a large oval/circle shape (2-3mm thickness).

4. Arrange a layer of goat’s cheese slices in the centre of the pastry, top with the vegetables and then fold in the edges to encase everything. Place a few additional goat’s cheese slices on top of the vegetables.

5. Beat the egg and use a pastry brush or your finger to egg wash the folded pastry edges before seasoning the whole galette with salt and pepper.

6. Bake for 30 minutes until the pastry is golden, allow to cool slightly and serve.

Savoury crêpes

open image in gallery This is a quick and easy recipe that is great for breakfast, brunch or even dinner ( FAB Flour )

Makes: 6 crêpes

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

200ml milk

120g plain flour

Butter for greasing pan

Fillings: grated cheese and mushrooms (sliced and pan fried in butter – but these can be made with any filling of your choice)

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Whisk or fork

Small ladle or tablespoon

Pancake/Crêpe pan or large frying pan

Spatula

Method:

1. In the large mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk and flour with the whisk to form a runny batter.

2. Place your pan over medium heat and grease lightly with butter before spooning in about 2-3 tbsp of batter and swilling it around to form a thin, even crêpe.

3. Return the pan to the heat and leave to cook for 30 seconds, then using the spatula, or flipping if you feel confident to, flip the crêpe over and cook the other side for a further 30 seconds.

4. Place the crêpe on a plate and repeat steps 2 and 3 until all of the batter has been used, stacking them up as you go.

5. To fill, take one of the crêpes, place it back in the pan and sprinkle with grated cheese and mushrooms. Leave for 30 seconds, then fold the crêpe in half and then half again to create a quarter fold. Flip the whole thing over to brown the other side lightly and ensure all the cheese has melted, then serve.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers. You can find more Easy Peasy Baking recipes and information on the campaign on the Fab Flour website, fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy-baking