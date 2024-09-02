Simple back to school suppers: Healthy kale and spinach recipes to simplify your busy evenings
As the back to school season kicks in, finding time for nutritious family meals can be a challenge. This collection of healthy, easy and flavourful recipes featuring kale and spinach are all prepared in 20 minutes or less
Once the holidays are over, it’s back to a busy daily routine for most. For many that’s juggling work, school runs, after school activities and more. Time is precious, which is why simple suppers that appeal to the whole family are a must.
To help with meal planning this autumn, Discover Great Veg has compiled some of its favourite meals using kale and spinach. All can be prepped in 20 minutes or less and pack a punch in terms of flavour and nutrients.
Who doesn’t love macoroni cheese but add in some kale and you’ve got a really tasty treat with our kale packed mac’n’cheese, that’s perfect for cooler evenings.
All things spice are increasingly popular – which is why our recipe for chicken and kale chilli is guaranteed to go down a storm – we serve ours with rice but we it can also be dished up on top of a jacket potato to ring the changes. For those who follow a plant-based diet, try this kale and chickpea dhanask – which can be prepared ahead and cooked in a slow cooker, ready for when everyone gets home.
For a really speedy supper the green kale pasta sauce is hard to beat – not just tasty but it contains 30 per cent of your RDA for folate. For the fish lovers creamy fish and sweetcorn pie with spinach mash will not disappoint – try it with your prawns or salmon or swap the spinach for cavolo nero. For veggies, the creamy spinach and potato bake and Mexican bean and spinach nacho crumbles are both tasty dinners, easy to make and full of nutrients.
Kale packed mac’n’cheese
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
250g bag kale, thick stalks removed
250g macaroni
1 leek, sliced
25g butter
25g plain flour
350ml semi skimmed milk
150g Cheddar cheese, grated
2 tsp English mustard
For a vegan option:
Swap butter for vegan butter, cheddar cheese for vegan cheese and cow’s milk for vegan alternative (almond or oat milk)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.
2. Cook the kale in a large pan of boiling water for 3 minutes, remove with a slotted spoon and cool under cold water, squeeze out the excess liquid. Add the macaroni to the boiling water and cook for 9-10 minutes, adding the leek for the last 2 minutes. Drain well and return to the pan.
3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small pan, stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Off the heat gradually blend in the milk, then bring to the boil, stirring until thickened. Stir in 100g cheese and the mustard, season well.
4. Stir the sauce into the macaroni with the kale and transfer to an ovenproof serving dish, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 25 minutes until golden.
Cooks tip: Try using any shaped pasta instead of macaroni. This is also a great way to use up odd bits of different cheeses in the fridge.
Chicken and kale chilli
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp oil
1 leek, sliced
1 clove garlic, chopped
2 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground cumin
500g minced chicken
2 tbsp tomato puree
400g can chopped tomatoes
400g can black beans, drained and rinsed
250g bag kale
1 ripe avocado, diced
Soured cream and cooked rice to serve
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the leek and garlic for 1 minute. Add the spices and then the minced chicken and fry until browned.
2. Add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes along with ½ can of water and the beans. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well then stir into the chilli. Season to taste.
4. Serve topped with avocado, a spoonful of soured cream on a bed of rice.
Cook’s tip: Try minced turkey or pork instead and serve on top of jacket potatoes.
Kale and chickpea dhansak
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 red onion, sliced
350g potatoes, diced
1 aubergine, diced
1 tbsp medium curry powder
400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
200g red split lentils
800ml vegetable stock
250g bag kale, thick stalks removed
Plain vegan yoghurt alternative to serve
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3 minutes, add the potatoes and aubergine and fry for a further 2-3 minutes.
2. Stir in the curry powder then stir in the chickpeas and lentils. Add the stock, bring to the boil and cook, covered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add the kale and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste and serve with a little yoghurt alternative.
Cooks tip: To cook in a slow cooker, prepare the dhansak as above, add the hot stock and transfer to a slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 5 hours. Stir in the kale and cook for a further 1 hour.
Green kale pasta
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
500g pasta
1 tbsp olive oil
280g kale
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
3 tbsp. water
90g grated parmesan
240ml vegetable stock
180g low fat cream cheese
Method:
1. Cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the kale and garlic and fry for about 1-2 minutes, until the leaves start to wilt a little then add the water and keep stirring for a further couple of minutes.
3. Transfer the kale and garlic to a food processor and blend for a few minutes then add the grated parmesan, vegetable stock and cream cheese. Blend at full speed until you have a bright green and creamy texture.
4. Stir this into your cooked pasta then warm through gently before serving.
Cook’s tip: This easy supper contains 30 per cent of your RDA for folate.
Creamy fish and sweetcorn pie with spinach mash
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
1kg waxy potatoes, scrubbed
3 tbsp butter
2 leeks, trimmed and sliced
60g plain flour
600ml semi-skimmed milk + 3 tbsp for mashing
50g mature cheddar, grated
2 salmon fillets, skinned and chopped into bitesized cubes
2 cod fillets, skin removed and chopped into bitesized cubes
165g can sweetcorn, drained
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp olive oil
260g bag spinach, chopped
Method:
1. Preheat your oven to 180C/gas 4.
2. Cook the potatoes in a large pan of water for 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain and allow to dry.
3. In the meantime, gently fry the leeks in the butter for 6-7 minutes until soft.
4. Now stir in the flour and mix with the leeks and cook for 1 minute.
5. Pour in the milk, whisking continuously until smooth and starts to thicken.
6. Add in the grated cheese and stir to combine for 2-3 minutes until melted in.
7. Season to taste.
8. Add the chopped salmon, cod, sweetcorn and mustard and stir well. Transfer to a high sided ovenproof dish (28 x 20 cm dish).
9. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl, mash with 3 tbsp milk, then add the spinach, season to taste and mix well until combined.
10. Spoon the mash on top of the fish filling. Fork the top to smooth.
11. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and bubbling.
Cook’s tip: Add any fish you fancy – prawns, work well here. You can also swap the sweetcorn for peas and spinach for cavolo nero.
Creamy spinach and potato bake
Serves: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1.5kg floury potatoes, peeled and finely sliced
1½ tbsp butter
3 garlic cloves, sliced
3 tbsp plain flour
400ml milk
300ml vegetable stock
1 tbsp white miso
2 tbsp fresh thyme
200ml reduced fat crème fraîche
Pinch of nutmeg
260g bag of spinach
70g reduced fat cheddar cheese, grated
Method:
1. Pre heat your oven to 180C/gas mark 4.
2. Layer the potatoes in a medium high sided baking/casserole dish (28 x 22cm dish).
3. In a large frying pan, fry the garlic in the butter for 1- 2 minutes, then stir in the flour.
4. Slowly add the milk and stock, stirring continuously until it forms a smooth and thick sauce.
5. Now add the miso, thyme, crème fraiche, nutmeg, spinach and grated cheese. Stir to combine and simmer for a further minute or so until the cheese is melted, and the spinach wilted. Season to taste.
6. Pour the mixture over the top of the potatoes, making sure all the layers of potatoes are submerged in the liquid.
7. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hr or until tender when pierced through the middle with a knife, and the top is golden and bubbling.
Cooks tip: You can swap the spinach for cavolo nero. Great on its own or with some protein on the side (fish, chicken, etc).
Mexican bean spinach and nacho crumble
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 red onion, chopped
1 tsp chilli powder and ground cumin
400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 corn on the cob, kerels removed
250g frozen diced butternut squash
400g can chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato ketchup
260g bag spinach
100g tortilla chips, roughly crushed
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3-4 minutes, add the spices and then add the beans, corn kernels and squash and fry for 1-2 minutes.
2. Stir in the tomatoes, with half a can of water and the ketchup. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish, sprinkle with crushed tortilla chips and grill for 1-2 minutes.
Cooks tip: To cook in a slow cooker, prepare as above, stir in the tomatoes, water and ketchup and bring to the boil. Transfer to the slow cooker and cook on LOW for 4 hours. Stir in the spinach and finish as above.
