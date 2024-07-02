Up your grill game: Sticky tahini and sweet chilli aubergines

Support truly

This sticky tahini and sweet chilli aubergines recipe showcases aubergines as the star ingredient, highlighting their versatility and ability to absorb rich flavours.

When grilled, the aubergines develop a tender, creamy texture with a slightly smoky char, enhancing their natural taste. The addition of sweet chilli sauce creates a sticky contrast, giving the dish a jammy coating that complements the aubergines perfectly. Tahini adds a nutty, creamy element, while fresh mint leaves provide a burst of herbal notes. Pine nuts and pomegranate seeds add crunch and sprinkles of sweetness, making this a mouthwatering dish!

Sticky tahini and sweet chilli aubergines

Ingredients:

2 big aubergines

Olive oil for cooking

4 big tbsp of sweet chilli sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings:

4-5 tbsp tahini

Fresh mint

Handful of pine nuts

Pomegranate seeds

Method:

1. Preparation: Preheat the oven to the grill setting. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

2. Cooking the aubergines: Place the whole aubergines on the prepared baking tray. Drizzle them with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Grill the aubergines for 20 minutes or until they are tender and the skins are slightly charred. Remove the aubergines from the oven and cut them in half lengthwise. You can also do this on a barbecue.

3. Adding sweet chilli cauce: Spread a generous amount of sweet chilli sauce over each aubergine half.

4. Final cooking: Return the aubergines to the oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the sweet chilli sauce becomes sticky and jammy.

5. Finishing touches: Remove the aubergines from the oven and transfer them to a serving dish. Drizzle tahini over the sticky sweet chilli aubergines. Sprinkle with fresh mint leaves, pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds.

6. Serving: Serve the sticky tahini and sweet chilli aubergines immediately, garnished with extra mint leaves, pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds if desired.

For recipes and more information on what you can find at Borough Market, visit boroughmarket.org.uk