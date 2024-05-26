The only eight BBQ recipes you will ever need (whatever the weather)
Whether it’s smoky chargrilled chicken or a haloumi burger - we’ve got all bases covered with these delicious BBQ recipes which are guaranteed crowd pleasers whatever the weather
All eyes on on the skies to see if this is the bank holiday when we can finally kick off the BBQ season – so marinades at the ready, it’s time to fire up the grill and get skewering with these delicious recipes which will delight meat eaters and vegetarians alike.
Umami mushroom and halloumi burgers
Who needs beef, when you’ve got thick slices of halloumi and portobello mushrooms sandwiched in a brioche bun? These super-juicy mushroom burgers from Tom Kerridge are packed full of big umami flavours. The dried porcini powder in the butter adds an incredible savoury depth, which is enhanced with chilli, garlic and lemon zest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments