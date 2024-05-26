The only eight BBQ recipes you will ever need (whatever the weather)

All eyes on on the skies to see if this is the bank holiday when we can finally kick off the BBQ season – so marinades at the ready, it’s time to fire up the grill and get skewering with these delicious recipes which will delight meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

Umami mushroom and halloumi burgers

Who needs beef, when you’ve got thick slices of halloumi and portobello mushrooms sandwiched in a brioche bun? These super-juicy mushroom burgers from Tom Kerridge are packed full of big umami flavours. The dried porcini powder in the butter adds an incredible savoury depth, which is enhanced with chilli, garlic and lemon zest.