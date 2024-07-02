Forget potato salad: This rice noodle and mango salad is the perfect BBQ side dish

Support truly

Mango season is my favourite and when asked to create a dish that is perfect for a BBQ this flavour combination came to mind and beats a potato salad if I do say so myself.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a novice, this salad is easy to prepare and sure to impress. Its vibrant colours, refreshing flavours, and satisfying textures make it a perfect dish for any occasion.

Enjoy the process of creating this salad, knowing that each ingredient has been carefully chosen and sourced from a market that values quality and sustainability. This recipe is a testament to textures, flavours and fresh ingredients. I hope you give it a go.

Rice noodle and mango herb salad

Ingredients:

1 packet of rice noodles, cooked

2 mangos, sliced

Bitter leaves, chopped

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

For the dressing:

Olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 chili, chopped

1 thumb-sized ginger, grated

2 tbsp chopped pickled ginger

2 cloves Thai garlic, grated

Soy sauce, to taste

Fish sauce, to taste

Toppings:

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

A handful of fresh Thai basil leaves

Fried shallots

Method:

1. Preparation: Start by prepping all your veggies, dressing ingredients included. Cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside to cool. Slice the mangos, chop the bitter leaves, and thinly slice the cucumber. Set aside.

2. Making the dressing: In the bowl intended for the salad whisk together olive oil, lime juice and zest, chopped chili, grated ginger, pickled ginger, grated Thai garlic, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste.

3. Assembling the salad: In the same bowl as the dressing combine the cooked rice noodles, sliced mangos, chopped bitter leaves, and sliced cucumber and toss gently to coat everything evenly.

4. Adding toppings: Sprinkle the salad with fresh coriander leaves and Thai basil leaves. Top the salad with fried shallots for added crunch and flavour.

5. Serving: Serve the rice noodle and mango herb salad immediately as a refreshing and flavourful dish.

For recipes and more information on what you can find at Borough Market, visit boroughmarket.org.uk