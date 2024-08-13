From overnight rice pudding to stuffed peppers: Seven ways to up your rice game

Support truly

This September, National Rice Week (9-15 September) offers a fantastic chance to expand your recipe repertoire with a set of seven new dishes providing inspiration for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

These recipes highlight the versatility of short, medium and long graine rice, and show how the different varieties can be used in so many ways.

Rice is convenient, easy to cook and offers a host of nutrients too – and don’t forget rice can be frozen and leftovers used in some delicious ways as well.

For breakfast, there’s a tasty overnight rice pud which can be made using pudding, arborio or short grain sushi rice. Next up it’s lunchtime: with a choice of rice and bean soup using either jasmine, long grain or bomba rice; and veggie rice pulav – which can be made with either basmati, long grain, wild or brown rice.

The dinner recipes are inspired by big flavours from around the globe: starting with Mexican chorizo stuffed peppers using either brown, long grain, jasmine or basmati rice; and a delicious Cali burrito recipe with a choice of medium grain sushi, short grain sushi, long grain or brown rice. Next, we cross continents with a delicious Korean chicken fried rice using either medium grain sushi, long grain or basmati rice. The final dish transports us to Europe with prawn, pea and goat cheese risotto, with the option of using arborio or carnaroli risotto rice.

Overnight rice pudding

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: approx 30 minutes, plus overnight

Ingredients:

200g pudding rice ( could also use arborio rice or short grain sushi rice)

1 litre milk (plant-based)

75g sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Fresh or dried fruits, nuts, and maple syrup

Method:

1. Rinse the pudding rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.

2. In an 18-20cm saucepan combine the rice, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg.

3. Stir well to ensure the sugar is dissolved and the spices are evenly distributed.

4. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a gentle boil, stirring frequently to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom.

5. Once it starts to boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for about 25-30 minutes or until the rice is tender and the mixture has thickened. The pudding will thicken further as it cools.

6. Remove the saucepan off the heat and let the rice pudding cool to room temperature.

7. Transfer the pudding to a large bowl or individual serving containers, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

8. Serve cold garnished with fresh or dried fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Cooks tip: Batch cooking the delicious rice pudding means you have breakfasts or desserts pre- made for days. Just add fresh or dried fruits. This recipe can also be doubled to batch cook for even more servings. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Mexican rice and bean soup

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped (approximately 150g)

1 red pepper, chopped (approximately 150g)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli powder/1/2 tsp chilli flakes

150g jasmine rice (you could use long grain rice or bomba rice)

1.2 litre vegetable stock

1 can chopped tomatoes (400g)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed (400g can, 240g beans)

165g sweetcorn (fresh or frozen)

Juice of 1 lime

Fresh coriander, chopped

Optional Toppings; Avocado slices, tortilla chips, and vegan sour cream

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large casserole dish/stock pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and red pepper. Sauté for about 7 minutes until softened.

2. Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1 minute until fragrant.

3. Stir in the ground cumin, smoked paprika and chilli powder. Cook for 1 minute to toast the spices.

4. Add the jasmine rice and cook for a minute, stirring frequently to coat the rice with the spices and oil.

5. Pour in the vegetable stock and the chopped tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 11-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Stir in the black beans and sweetcorn. Continue to simmer for another 4-5 minutes until the rice is tender.

7. Stir in the lime juice. Season to taste.

8. Spoon the soup into bowls. Top with coriander.

Cooks tip: The Rice and beans in this delicious and hearty soup make it a complete plant based protein. It’s perfect for batching up for healthy and filling lunches.

Quick veggie pulav

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

200g basmati rice (could use long grain rice, wild rice or brown rice)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 large onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch piece ginger, minced

1-2 green chilies, chopped

3 large tomatoes, chopped roughly

200g mixed vegetables e.g. carrots, green beans, chopped up finely

1 tsp garam masala

500 ml vegetable stock

Fresh coriander, chopped

Method:

1. Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. In the meantime, heat the oil in a large 30cm frying pan over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Add the sliced onion and sauté until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

4. Add the minced garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and mixed vegetables. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Add the soaked and drained basmati rice to the pot. Gently stir to combine with the vegetables and spices.

7. Add the garam masala. Mix well.

8. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.

9. Season to taste.

10. Turn off the heat and let the pulav sit, covered, for an additional 5 minutes. Fluff the rice gently with a fork.

11. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander

12. Serve hot with a side of yoghurt, raita, or a salad.

Cooks tip: This recipe can be doubled to batch cook for lunches or dinners. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for longer storage. This vegan dish is great on its own or served with spiced roast veg and mint yoghurt sauce.

Mexican chorizo stuffed peppers

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: approx 30-35 minutes

Ingredients:

8 red peppers, tops cut off and seeds removed

200g chorizo, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped (approximately 150g)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 courgette, diced up finely (approximately 200 grams)

2 tsp Cajun spice

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

300g leftover brown rice ( you could also use long grain rice, jasmine rice or basmati rice)

100g cheddar (or cheese of choice)

Method:

1. Cut the tops off the red peppers and remove the seeds. Set aside.

2. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large 30cm frying pan. Slice the chorizo into small pieces and cook in the pan until browned and cooked through. Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add a bit more olive oil and sauté the onion until it becomes translucent, about 5 minutes.

4. Add the garlic and diced courgette, cook until the courgette is tender, about 3-4 minutes.

5. Stir in the Cajun spice and sun-dried tomato paste, mix well to combine.

6. Add the leftover rice and chorizo to the pan. Mix thoroughly until all ingredients are well combined and heated through. Season to taste

7. Pre -heat your air fryer 190C for 2 minutes.

8. Spoon the rice mixture into the prepared peppers.

9. Sprinkle the cheese on top of each stuffed pepper.

10. Place on the air fryer basket along with the lids and cook for approx. 15 minutes, or until the peppers are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

11. Alternatively bake in the oven for 25/30 minutes at 180C.

Cooks tip: These peppers make a lovely lunch or light dinner served with some salad. They can be made ahead and stored in the fridge. You can re-heat in a micro-wave or air fryer.

Cali burrito

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

200g medium grain sushi rice (you can also use short grain sushi rice, long grain rice or brown rice)

2 tbsp olive oil

400g skinless chicken breasts, diced (2 chicken breasts)

1red onion, cut into strips

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed (400g can, 240g beans)

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp chilli powder/chilli flakes

4 large flour tortillas

40g Cheddar cheese, grated

Optional fillings:

1 large avocado, sliced (approximately 150g)

2 tbsp chipotle mayo

Method:

1. Cook the sushi rice as per pack instructions.

2. In the meantime, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a 20cm pan over medium-high heat. Add the diced chicken and cook until fully cooked and slightly browned, about 5-7 minutes. Season to taste. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add the remaining olive oil and red onion. Cook for 5 minutes until soft.

4. Add the black beans, cherry tomatoes, ground cumin, and chili powder. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through and the tomatoes soften, Season to taste.

5. Warm the flour tortillas in a dry pan or microwave.

6. Place a portion of the cooked rice in the centre of each tortilla.

7. Top with the mayo (if using), black bean mixture, cooked chicken, sliced avocado (if using) and cheese.

8. Fold the sides of the tortilla over the filling, then roll from the bottom up to form a burrito.

9. Ensure the ends are tucked in to keep the filling from spilling out.

Cooks tip: This recipe can be doubled to batch cook for lunches or dinners. Store assembled burritos in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven before serving.

Korean chicken fried rice

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: approximately 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

400g leftover cooked sushi rice (you could also use medium grain rice, long grain rice or basmati rice)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

400g skinless chicken breasts, diced (2 chicken breasts)

1 onion, finely chopped (150g)

250g mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, peppers)

3 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 tbsp soy sauce

2-3 tbsp gochujang (Korean red chili paste) or sriracha

Optional garnishes:

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 spring onions, chopped

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large 30cm pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the diced chicken and cook until fully cooked and slightly browned, about 5-7 minutes. Season to taste. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

2. In the same pan, add the remaining oil. Add the chopped onion and sauté for 5-6 minutes until it becomes translucent.

3. Add the garlic and mixed vegetables and cook for another 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

4. Add the leftover sushi rice to the pan, breaking up any large clumps, stirring well to combine with the vegetables. Cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing the rice to heat through and become slightly crispy.

5. Return the cooked chicken to the pan and mix thoroughly.

6. Add the soy sauce and gochujang, stirring to ensure everything is evenly coated with the sauce. Cook for another 1-2 minutes until well mixed and heated through.

7. Remove from heat and garnish with sesame seeds and chopped spring onions.

Cooks tip: The Korean gochujang paste adds a delicious distinctive flavour. However if you can’t source it easily you can swap for sriracha.

Prawn, pea and goat cheese risotto

open image in gallery ( Rice Association )

Serves: 4

Time: approximately 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped (approximately 150g)

3 cloves garlic, minced

200g arborio rice ( Could also use carnaroli rice)

120ml dry white wine

1.2 litre vegetable/seafood stock

200g frozen prawns

200g frozen peas

100g goats cheese, crumbled

Method:

1. In a large 30cm frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes.

2. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

3. Add the arborio rice to the pan and cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute until the rice is lightly toasted.

4. Pour in the white wine and cook, stirring frequently, until the wine is absorbed by the rice.

5. Begin adding the stock one ladle at a time, stirring frequently and allowing each addition to be absorbed before adding the next. Continue this process for about 15-18 minutes until the rice is creamy and al dente.

6. When the rice is nearly done, stir in the prawns and frozen peas. Cook for another 5 minutes, or until the prawns are pink and cooked through and the peas are tender.

7. Stir in the crumbled goat cheese until melted and well combined.

8. Season to taste.

9. Remove from heat and let the risotto rest for a couple of minutes.

Cooks tip: This flavourful risotto is quite special, perfect for entertaining or weekend dinner. The prawns could be swapped for chicken or butternut squash for a vegetarian option.

For more tips on maximising rice in your meals and further recipe inspiration to rice up your life head to: www.riceassociation.org.uk/recipes