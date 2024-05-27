British Tomato Fortnight: 10 easy recipes for summertime dining

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing says summer like tomatoes. And British Tomato Fortnight (27 May-9 June) is the perfect time to celebrate the start of everyone’s favourite vegetable season.

This annual event is all about indulging in the vibrant flavours of British-grown tomatoes, harvested at their peak to deliver the best taste and nutrition.

Eating seasonally is more than just a trend – it’s a sustainable choice that supports local farmers and reduces our environmental footprint. By seeking out produce at its freshest, you’re ensuring maximum flavour and nutritional value, all while giving back to the Earth.

This year, we’re showcasing the Piccolo cherry tomato. These tiny gems are bursting with sweetness and a perfect balance of acidity, making them the stars of our featured recipes below.

From a refreshing cauliflower couscous salad and a comforting kale and cannellini bean soup, to tomato and halloumi skewers, these dishes are perfect for the season.

Cauliflower ‘couscous’ with Piccolos

This salad is gluten-free and vegan ( British Tomato Fortnight )

This light gluten-free, vegan salad is made with Piccolo cherry tomatoes, mint, tahini, pecans and sour cherry, mixed into whizzed up cauliflower.

Serves: 4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

300g cauliflower, broken into small florets

1 lemon, juice only

Small bunch of mint, finely sliced

1 tbsp sumac, plus more to serve

600g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, quartered

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt

For the dressing:

1 heaped tsp tahini

Lemon juice (from above)

6 tbsp olive oil

To serve:

100g pecan halves

100g sour cherries (or dried berries if non-available)

Method:

1. Finely chop the cauliflower to what looks like fine crumbs – either in a large food processor or by hand with a sharp knife.

2. Put the cauliflower in a large bowl with half of the lemon juice and most of the mint (hold some back to garnish at the end).

3. Sprinkle the sumac over the chopped tomatoes and then tip them in with the cauliflower.

4. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt.

5. For the dressing, whisk together the tahini, remaining lemon juice and the olive oil. Whisk in a tablespoon of water to loosen slightly.

6. Arrange the Piccolo ‘couscous’ on a large serving platter, drizzle with the tahini dressing, sprinkle over the remaining chopped mint, pecan halves and sour cherry and a pinch more sumac and serve.

Piccolo, kale and cannellini bean soup with Piccolo bread

A comforting plant-based soup ( British Tomato Fortnight )

A comforting plant-based vegetable and bean soup served with Piccolo, thyme and olive tear and share bread.

Serves: 4

Time: 3 hours

Ingredients:

For the bread dough:

1.5 tsp easy bake yeast

1 tsp light brown sugar

500g strong white bread flour, plus extra for rolling

50g plant-based butter substitute (or unsalted butter), diced

1 tsp salt

Olive oil, for greasing

For the bread filling:

300g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp olive oil

2 large onions, finely sliced

1 tsp light brown sugar

10 black olives, sliced

Small handful fresh thyme, leaves only

Flaked sea salt, to taste

For the soup:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 sprigs rosemary

1 bay leaf

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

1.2 litres vegetable stock

100g fresh kale

1 x 400g can cannelleni beans

160g dried spaghetti, broken into pieces

300g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

Chopped fresh parsley, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. For the bread dough, heat 300ml of water in a pan or microwave until hand-hot. Add the yeast and sugar, stir well and leave for 5 minutes.

2. Tip the flour into a bowl and, using your hands, rub the vegan butter (or regular butter) into the flour to resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the salt.

3. Pour the liquid into the bowl and combine. Turn out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface and knead for about 10 minutes. Clean or wipe the bowl and lightly grease it with oil and return the dough to the bowl, cover and leave in a warm place until doubled in size (about an hour to an hour and a half).

4. For the bread filling, preheat the oven to 160C/Gas 3 (fan) and put the tomatoes cut side up on a tray lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with sea salt and roast for about 30 minutes, or until soft. Leave to cool.

5. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the sliced onions and sugar and cook for about 20-25 minutes, or until soft and lightly caramelised. If the pan starts to dry out, you may need to add a splash of water. Remove from the heat and cool.

6. Grease a deep square tin (about 23cm x 23cm) with olive oil. Once the dough has doubled in size, dust the work surface with a little more flour, knock the air out and then roll into a 20 x 30cm rectangle shape. Spread the onions over the top, add the olives and Piccolo cherry tomato halves and sprinkle with thyme leaves.

7. Roll the dough up in a tight spiral from the longest edge and then slice into 9 buns. Arrange them in the tin, cut side up, cover and leave in a warm place for around 30 minutes, or until doubled.

8. Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4 (fan). Bake the bread for about 25 minutes, or until golden-brown and risen. Brush a little oil over the bread and return to the oven for another 5 minutes. Remove from the oven.

9. Meanwhile, for the soup, heat the olive oil in a pan and add the onion, carrots, rosemary, bay leaf and garlic cloves. Cook until softened, then stir in the smoked paprika.

10. Pour in the vegetable stock, bring to the boil and then reduce to a simmer. Add the kale, beans and broken spaghetti and cook for about 15 minutes, or until the spaghetti is cooked through.

11. Just before serving, add the whole Piccolo cherry tomatoes and the parsley (if liked). Serve with the tear and share bread.

Pan-fried lamb with rosemary Piccolos

Rosemary tomatoes elevate pan-fried lamb cutlets ( British Tomato Fortnight )

Pan-fried lamb cutlets are elevated with aromatic rosemary Piccolos in this recipe

Serves: 2

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the lamb:

4-6 lamb cutlets

Olive oil, for frying

Butter, for frying

1 shallot, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves finely chopped

1 tsp tomato purée

200ml red wine

250g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, mostly off the vine, but retaining two small bunches

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the polenta:

200ml milk

100g instant polenta

Knob of butter

30g freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

1. Heat a pan, brush the cutlets with a little oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Fry in the hot pan for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until browned on both sides and the middle is pink. Set aside, covered, to keep warm.

2. Add a knob of butter to the pan in which the meat was cooked over a low heat and stir to scrape up any meat sediment. Add the shallot and cook for about 5 minutes until softened. Add half of the garlic and half of the rosemary and cook for another minute or so. Add the tomato purée and stir to combine everything before pouring in the red wine.

3. Bring to the boil and then cook for about 10 minutes, or until reduced and thickened. Strain the sauce into a small pan, reserving the pan used to cook the cutlets and the sauce. Whisk another knob of butter into the sauce.

4. Heat a dash of olive oil in the pan used to cook the sauce, add the remaining garlic and rosemary and all the Piccolo cherry tomatoes, then cook until the Piccolos are slightly softened. Remove from the heat.

5. For the polenta, bring the milk and 200ml water to the boil in a pan (400ml liquid in total). Add the polenta in a steady stream, whisking all the time. Stir continuously with a whisk, then reduce to low and simmer for a minute. Add a knob of butter and stir in the grated Parmesan.

6. Add the lamb to the Piccolo cherry tomatoes and warm through. Serve the lamb cutlets with the polenta topped with the Piccolo cherry tomatoes.

Warm salad of Piccolos, smoked salmon, orange and feta with hazelnuts

A refreshing and satisfying springtime meal ( British Tomato Fortnight )

Serve this vibrant warm salad sensation straightaway with crusty bread for a refreshing and satisfying springtime meal.

Serves: 4

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

1 shallot, finely chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp honey

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

Pinch caraway seeds (optional)

For the salad:

40g shelled hazelnuts

2 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated

3 oranges, segmented

300g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, halved

150g smoked salmon, flaked

20g feta cheese, crumbled

Crusty bread, to serve

Method:

1. For the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jar and mix well, adding the caraway seeds if liked. Set aside.

2. For the salad, preheat the oven to 170C/Gas 3 (fan). Tip the nuts onto a baking tray and roast for 6 minutes. Remove from the oven and tip onto a chopping board. Roughly chop once, cool and set aside.

3. Arrange the Little Gem leaves in a salad bowl. Put a frying pan on a medium heat and add the oranges and Piccolo cherry tomatoes. Allow both to warm through and then add the flaked smoked salmon, stir briefly and remove from the heat.

4. Quickly arrange the warmed ingredients on top of the Baby Gem leaves. Sprinkle over the feta cheese and then top with the dressing. Finish with the roast hazelnuts and serve straightaway with crusty bread.

Grilled halloumi and Piccolo skewers

Perfect for barbecue season ( British Tomato Fortnight )

Griddle or grill threaded halloumi cheese and Piccolo cherry tomato on skewers and serve with a fresh and herby Piccolo salad.

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For the salad:

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, quartered

¼ cucumber, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Small handful fresh basil

Small handful fresh coriander

Salt, to taste

For the skewers:

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for cooking

1 lime, zest and juice

½ tsp crushed chilli flakes

350g halloumi, cut into cubes

40 similar-sized Piccolo cherry tomatoes for skewers (about 400g)

Freshly ground black pepper

Flatbreads and yoghurt, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. For the salad, combine the Piccolo cherry tomatoes, cucumber and red onion in a salad bowl and mix together. Drizzle in the olive oil and red wine vinegar. Slice the herbs and add them. Season with salt, to taste, and stir everything together to combine. Set aside.

2. For the skewers, combine the olive oil, lime zest and juice in a bowl and stir in the flakes. Season with freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

3. Heat a griddle pan to hot. Thread the halloumi cubes and Piccolo cherry tomatoes onto skewers alternatively, so that you have one Piccolo at the start and the end of each skewer. Brush with olive oil.

4. Griddle the skewers for a few minutes on each side, or until nicely browned with griddle marks on both sides of the halloumi. Carefully remove and drizzle the lime and chilli mixture over.

5. Serve the skewers with the salad on the side, and flatbread and yoghurt if liked.

Piccolo, mint, asparagus and garlic-roasted prawn tagliatelle

A tantalising fresh pasta ( British Tomato Fortnight )

A tantalising fresh pasta supper featuring roasted Piccolo cherry tomatoes, asparagus, and king prawns in a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

Serves: 4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

300g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

300g asparagus spears

360g raw peeled king prawns

8 garlic cloves, sliced

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

350g dried tagliatelle

1 lemon, zest of 1, juice of ½

½ red onion, finely chopped

Fresh red chilli, finely chopped

Small handful fresh mint, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 5 (fan) and line two baking trays (or one extra large baking tray) with parchment paper.

2. Slice the Piccolo cherry tomatoes in half and place on the prepared baking tray(s) cut-side up. Trim the asparagus and chop. Add the asparagus to the tray. Add the prawns to the tray and then sprinkle over the garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 10 minutes, or until the prawns are no longer pink and are cooked through.

3. Meanwhile cook the tagliatelle in a large pan of boiling, salted water for about 10 minutes, or according to packet instructions. Drain well.

4. Pour the lemon juice over the cooked prawns and vegetables and add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

5. Serve the tagliatelle topped with the prawns, asparagus and Piccolo cherry tomatoes. Garnish with the chopped red onion, red chilli and mint.

6. Serve with a drizzle of extra extra virgin olive oil.

Trio of plant-based Piccolo crostini canapés

Perfect bites for an alfresco dinner party ( British Tomato Fortnight )

To mark British Tomato Fortnight, try any or all of these vegan Piccolo canapés made with roasted and fresh Piccolo cherry tomatoes.

Makes: about 24

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For the crostini:

1 baguette

Flaky sea salt

For the Piccolo and olive tapenade crostini:

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

1 garlic bulb, broken into cloves

Drizzle olive oil

120g canned chickpeas (drained weight)

1 tbsp tahini

½ lemon, juice only

Small pinch cayenne pepper

Few snipped chives

For the roasted Piccolo and caramelised garlic on hummus crostini:

150g drained pitted Kalamata olives

½ preserved lemon, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 heaped tsp drained capers

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

Few sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only, plus few extra leaves to garnish

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

100g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Piccolo, watermelon and pea salsa crostini:

¼ red onion, finely sliced

1 lime, juice only

50g frozen peas, defrosted

150g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

150g watermelon

Small handful coriander

Method:

1. For the crostini, preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 5 (fan) and line two baking trays with parchment paper. Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil and place on the trays in a single layer.

2. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden-brown – keep an eye on the bread and remove once toasted. Set aside.

3. For variation one, put the whole Piccolo cherry tomatoes and the garlic cloves on a separate tray from the bread, drizzle with olive oil and and add to the oven still at at 200C/Gas 5 (fan). Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until darkened. Remove and set aside.

4. Using a blender or food processor, blend together the drained chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and cayenne pepper with a drizzle of olive oil. Add half of the garlic cloves and half of the roasted Piccolo cherry tomatoes and blend – the Piccolos do not need to be completely smooth in the hummus as it is nice if there is still a few flashes of red flecked throughout.

5. Top the crostini with a dollop of hummus and a couple of the roasted Piccolos and garlic, finally topped with chives.

6. For variation two, clean out the food processor or blender. Put the olives, preserved lemon, garlic, capers, red wine vinegar, pomegranate molasses and thyme leaves into the blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add a drizzle of olive oil to loosen slightly.

7. Slice the Piccolos in half and then top the crostini with the tapenade, halved fresh Piccolo cherry tomatoes and a few thyme leaves.

8. For variation three, slice the red onion and place in a bowl. Pour the lime juice over the red onion and set aside. Using a fork, mash the peas in a bowl once they are fully defrosted.

9. Chop the Piccolo cherry tomatoes into quarters and chop the watermelon into cubes roughly the same size as the Piccolos and put in a bowl together. Chop the coriander and add it to the bowl.

10. Spread the mashed peas on the crostini, topped with the sliced red onion, watermelon and Piccolo cherry tomatoes.

11. Serve all three crostini on a serving plate or platter.

Piccolo, basil and mozzarella chicken breast with balsamic glaze

A crowd-pleasing chicken dinner ( British Tomato Fortnight )

Chicken, melting mozzarella and roasted Piccolos make a crowd-pleasing chicken dinner, all slathered in a sweet and garlicky balsamic glaze.

Sevres: 4

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For the Piccolo-stuffed chicken:

16 Piccolo cherry tomatoes

4 chicken breasts

4 mozzarella cheese slices (or similar melting cheese)

12 large basil leaves

2 tbsp olive oil

Cooked rice, to serve

Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the balsamic glaze sauce:

100ml balsamic glaze

1 tsp light brown sugar

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C/Gas 3 (fan) and put the tomatoes cut side up on a tray lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with sea salt and roast for about 30 minutes, or until soft. Leave to cool.

2. Cut the chicken breasts horizontally through the middle and three-quarters of the way through so that you can open each one out like a book. Cut each mozzarella slice in half and place the two pieces over the bottom half of each chicken breast, and season with salt and pepper. Top with four basil leaves and then the cooled Piccolo halves. Tightly wrap each chicken breast in heavy-duty plastic wrap (look for one that states it will not melt or warp) and secure well.

3. Put a large saucepan of water on to simmer with a steamer on top. Put the chicken parcels in the steamer, cover and cook for 14 minutes. Remove and leave to rest for 5 minutes.

4. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Unwrap the chicken and place in the hot oil. Reserve any juices from the parcels. Once hot and browned on one side, add the balsamic glaze, sugar and garlic to the pan, along with the cooking juices and cook until the glaze has thickened. Turn over to brown the other side of the chicken.

5. Serve with rice.

Roasted Piccolo, spinach and parmesan quiche

Perfect for a picnic ( British Tomato Fortnight )

A buttery pastry filled with roasted Piccolo cherry tomatoes, garlic and spinach, all bound together with a creamy egg and Parmesan mixture – perfect for a picnic or a summery supper with a green salad.

Serves: 6

Time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

125g chilled butter, diced

1 free-range egg yolk

For the filling:

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, halved

1 head garlic, unpeeled cloves

2 tbsp olive oil

100g spinach

3 free-range eggs

250ml double cream

60g grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. For the pastry, tip the flour in a bowl and add the pieces of butter. Rub in using your fingertips to a breadcrumb-like texture. Stir in the egg yolk – you may need a little more liquid to bring it together as a dough in which case you can add a splash of the separated egg white or just a little cold water. Using your hands, bring it together to make a dough, wrap in food-grade reusable beeswax wrap or cling film and set aside in the fridge for 20 minutes.

2. For the filling, preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4 (fan). Put the Piccolo cherry tomatoes, cut side-up on a lined baking tray. Scatter the unpeeled garlic cloves around and drizzle everything with half of the olive oil. Roast for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and leave to cool, dabbing with a little kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture. Once cool enough to handle, unpeel the garlic and set aside.

3. Remove the pastry from the fridge and let it come to room temperature, then roll out the pastry on a lightly floured work surface and line a 23cm pastry case. Transfer the pastry-lined case to the fridge and leave for another 20 minutes or so.

4. To continue the filling, heat the remaining olive oil a frying pan. Add the spinach and cook for a minute or two, until wilted. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

5. Cover the pastry base with parchment paper and fill the base with baking beans. Bake for 15 minutes at 180C/Gas 4 (fan) and then remove from the oven and carefully take the baking beans and paper out of the case. Return to the oven to bake for another 15 minutes.

6. To finish the filling, whisk the eggs in a bowl and add the double cream. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

7. Remove the pastry case from the oven. Put nearly all the spinach in the base of the case and sprinkle over nearly all the cheese on top. Pour in two-thirds of the egg-cream mixture. Arrange the garlic cloves and Piccolo cherry tomatoes on top. Dot in the remaining few leaves on spinach around the tomatoes and pour over the rest of the egg-cream mixture, followed by the remaining cheese.

8. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden-brown and set. Leave to cool before slicing to serve.

Beef and Piccolo-stuffed peppers

Make extra sauce to have another time ( British Tomato Fortnight )

The roasted Piccolo salsa that accompanies these beef and Piccolo-stuffed peppers is irresistible! This recipe makes a jar-full, so save the rest to have another time with cheese, more Piccolos and crackers.

Serves: 2

Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Piccolo salsa:

400g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, halved

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 onion, sliced into rounds

1 red chilli, halved and seeds removed

1 tsp chipotle paste

Small handful coriander, chopped

1 lime, juice only

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the stuffed peppers:

75g basmati rice

Olive oil, for frying and drizzling

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

300g beef mince

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp tomato purée

½ x 400g tin black beans, drained

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 bell peppers

50g Jarlsburg cheese, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the guacamole:

2 ripe avocados

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

8 Piccolo cherry tomatoes, chopped

Salt, to taste

Method:

1. Make the Piccolo salsa ahead of serving – preheat the grill to high and put the tomatoes, garlic, onion and red chilli on a tray and grill until the ingredients are blistering and starting to go a little black (about 8 minutes, but keep an eye on them). Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Peel the garlic, then tip everything into a food processor or blender.

2. Add the chipotle paste, coriander and lime juice and blend until smooth. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Set aside until ready to serve. You will have more than you need for this recipe – store any remaining salsa in the fridge and enjoy with other recipes.

3. For the stuffed peppers, preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4 (fan).

4. Tip the rice into a pan with a lid and add 150ml water. Wrap the lid in a tea towel and cover the pan and cook for about 10-12 minutes, or until the water has absorbed and the rice is cooked.

5. Meanwhile heat a dash of olive oil in a pan and fry the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for a few minutes more. Remove from the pan. Fry the beef in the same pan (add a little more oil if needed) and cook until the beef is browned on all sides. Return the onion and garlic to the pan.

6. Add the oregano and tomato purée, drained black beans and Piccolos. Cook to soften the Piccolos – add a splash of water if drying out – and then stir in the rice. Cook for a few minutes. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Remove from the heat.

7. Cut the tops off the peppers with a sharp knife, remove the cores and place the peppers upright on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil, roast for five minutes until slightly softened and then remove from the oven before spooning the beef and rice mixture back in, top with the grated cheese, cover with foil and then bake for 30 minutes.

8. Remove the foil cover and cook for another five minutes or so, or until the cheese is nicely brown.

9. For the guacamole, put the avocado in a bowl with the garlic, lime juice and salt. Lightly mash it with a fork and then stir in the chopped Piccolo cherry tomatoes.

10. Serve the peppers with the Piccolo salsa and guacamole on the side.

Piccolo, pesto and goat’s cheese tartlets

The perfect blend of sweet, savoury and tangy flavours ( British Tomato Fortnight )

These Piccolo tartlets are served with a rich Piccolo and cranberry sauce infused with aromatic spices, showcasing the perfect blend of sweet, savoury, and tangy flavours.

Makes: 8

Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Piccolo and cranberry sauce:

300g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

200g fresh cranberries (or frozen, defrosted)

50g dried cranberries

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

½ tsp allspice

125g light soft brown sugar

100ml red wine vinegar

For the pesto:

60g pine nuts

50g Parmesan cheese, grated

1 small garlic clove, roughly chopped

Large bunch basil

Extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt, to taste

For the Piccolo tartlets:

320g readymade all-butter puff pastry

1 free-range egg, lightly beaten

About 100g pesto (from above)

About 115g soft goats’ cheese

24 small Piccolo cherry tomatoes

Green salad, to serve

Method:

1. For the sauce, put the Piccolo cherry tomatoes, fresh and dried cranberries, onion, cinnamon, cloves, allspice and 100ml of water in a large pan. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add the sugar and red wine vinegar and simmer for another 25 minutes or so, until thickened.

2. For the pesto, heat a small frying pan and dry fry the pine nuts until browned. Tip the pine nuts into a food processor and pulse a couple of times. Add the Parmesan and garlic and pulse again. Pick the basil leaves and add them to the food processor, along with a generous glug of olive oil.

3. Pulse a couple of times and add more olive oil for a smoother finish. Add the lemon juice and salt, to taste, to finish. Set aside.

4. For the Piccolo tartlets, using a 11cm cutter, cut out 8 circles from the puff pastry. Grease 2 x 4-hole Yorkshire Pudding tins and press the pastry circles into the tins. You will need to combine the off-cuts of pastry to make the final two pastry circles. Place in the fridge for about 20 minutes to harden.

5. Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 5 (fan). Brush the pastry with egg and then cook in the oven for eight minutes.

6. Remove from the oven – the pastry will have puffed up. Simply press the middle with the back of a spoon to push the puffed middle part back down. Dollop a little pesto into each tartlet and top with some goats’ cheese. Press down three Piccolo cherry tomatoes into each tartlet.

7. Return the tins to the oven for another six minutes, or until cooked. Serve with the Piccolo and cranberry sauce and green salad.

