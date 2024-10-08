Budget Bites: Healthy, hearty soups and stews to keep you cosy this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



When the nights start to draw in, and autumnal vegetables are back on the menu, turn to these soups and stews for a culinary hug in a bowl.

If you are looking to reduce washing up and time spent in the kitchen, this month’s Budget Bites column, in collaboration with Sorted Food, is for you.

Maximising on taste and minimising on both mess and food waste, these warming autumn recipes also make the most of your staple ingredients while keeping your fresh shopping list minimal.

We’ve also provided a handy shopping list for the ingredients (though hopefully most of it will be knocking about already), which are used across all recipes to ensure minimal food waste. You just need to decide where to shop, whether it’s locally or online.

Celeriac and apple soup with chorizo fried bread

You will definitely need a hand blender for this recipe, so have it ready for later!

Method:

1. Carefully peel 1 celeriac with a sharp knife, then cut it into bite-sized chunks. Cut 1 leek lengthwise, wash any dirt from between its layers, then cut at 1cm intervals crossways. Cut 1 apple into 4 quarters and remove the core from the centre of each. Cut 3 of the quarters into similar-sized chunks.

2. Add the chunks of apple, celeriac, and leek to a medium saucepan. Add 1 stock cube, chuck in 2 cloves of garlic, 150ml of cream and enough water to cover everything. Season with a generous pinch of salt.

3. Place the pan over a medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then lower the heat. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the celeriac is soft throughout. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Finely dice the remaining apple, then mix with the juice of ½ lemon in a small bowl we will use this for garnish later.

5. Finely dice 50g of chorizo, and fry it with 2 tbsp of oil in a large frying pan over a high heat for 4-5 minutes, until golden. Cut ½ ciabatta in half lengthways through the middle while you wait.

6. Transfer the chorizo to a small bowl once golden - we will use it for garnish later. Make sure to keep the fat in the pan.

7. Place the pan back over a medium heat, then fry the bread cut-side down in the fat for 2-3 minutes, until golden. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait if you are feeling speedy!

8. Once the celeriac is ready, blitz everything until smooth with a hand blender, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

9. Divide the soup between bowls, then top each portion with the reserved chorizo and apple. Serve with the chorizo-fried bread and get involved!

Korean chorizo and sesame roast cabbage jjigae with rice

If you can’t get your hands on chorizo, try making this recipe with pancetta instead!

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil - this will be for the stew later.

2. Thinly shred 1 small savoy cabbage, then cut 175g of chorizo into bite-sized chunks. Add them to a large roasting tray.

3. Finely grate in 4 cloves of garlic, and 30g of ginger. Add 3 tbsp of gochujang, 3 tbsp of sesame oil, and a generous pinch of salt.

4. Give everything a good mix in the tray and spread out to form an even layer.

5. Roast for 20-25 minutes, until the cabbage wilts and chars in places. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Finely chop 15g of parsley and add it to a large mixing bowl.

7. Crumble 1 250g pouch of cooked rice into the bowl, then add 20g of butter and a pinch of salt. Give everything a quick mix we will cook this in the microwave later.

8. Once the cabbage is ready, add 2 tbsp of fish sauce and 300ml of boiling water from the kettle give everything a good mix.

9. Return the tray to the oven and roast for a further 5-6 minutes, until the liquid starts to boil and thicken slightly. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

10. Cover the bowl of rice with clingfilm, then microwave on full power for 4-5 minutes, until piping hot. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait.

11. Divide the rice between shallow bowls, then spoon in the stew. Scatter over the parsley, top with 1 tbsp of sesame seeds, and serve.

Spiced cauliflower soup with smoked haddock

If you’re not into cauliflower, try making this soup with potato – you may need to add a little more water.

Method:

1. Add 2 haddock fillets to a large saucepan, then pour in 150ml of cream and 400ml of milk.

2. Place the pan over a low heat, bring everything up to a slow bubble, then simmer slowly for 4-5 minutes, until the fish starts to break up slightly. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Remove and discard the green leaves from 1 cauliflower, then coarsely grate it stalk and all!

4. Once the haddock is ready, use a slotted spoon to transfer the fish to a small bowl ready for later. We will use the cooking liquid in the next step.

5. Add the cauliflower to the liquid the haddock was cooked in. Finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic, 20g of ginger, and add 1 tbsp of curry powder.

6. Add enough water to just cover everything if necessary, then place the pan over a medium-high heat. Simmer for 8-10 minutes, until the cauliflower is completely soft. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Finely chop 15g of parsley and add it to the bowl with the haddock.

8. Squeeze in the juice from ½ lemon and fold everything together.

9. Once the cauliflower is ready, blitz until smooth with a hand blender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

10. Divide the soup between 2 bowls, top with the haddock, drizzle over 1 tbsp of oil, and serve with ¼ of a ciabatta per portion.

