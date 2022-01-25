Haggis, neeps and tatties

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Serves 6

2 x 500g haggis

1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

100ml whole milk

60g unsalted butter

1.5kg swede, peeled and diced

50ml whisky

For the gravy

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 celery stick, roughly chopped

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1 small onion, roughly chopped

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp tomato puree

750ml beef stock

3 tbsp redcurrant jelly

1 splash Worcestershire sauce

1 splash Tabasco sauce

Preheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.

Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add the flour and tomato puree and cook for 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the stock, stirring until smooth. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for 30 minutes, then pass through a sieve. Return the gravy to a clean pan and add the redcurrant jelly, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from the hob and reheat before serving, if necessary.

Place the potatoes (tatties) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain, and allow to dry in the pan for 2-3 minutes, then mash. Warm the milk and half the butter in a pan until the butter has melted. Stir into the potato and season.

Place the swede (neeps) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes until tender. Drain and return to the pan to dry out for 2-3 minutes. Mash, stir in the remaining butter and season.

Reheat the gravy, neeps and tatties if necessary. Remove the haggis from the oven. Make a slit through the casing and pour in the whisky. Serve spoonfuls of haggis with the tatties, neeps and gravy.

Recipe and image from Waitrose & Partners