Burns Night 2022: How to make classic haggis, neeps and tatties
Make your Burns supper in traditional style with this recipe
Haggis, neeps and tatties
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Serves 6
2 x 500g haggis
1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
100ml whole milk
60g unsalted butter
1.5kg swede, peeled and diced
50ml whisky
For the gravy
1 tbsp sunflower oil
1 celery stick, roughly chopped
1 carrot, roughly chopped
1 small onion, roughly chopped
1 tbsp plain flour
1 tsp tomato puree
750ml beef stock
3 tbsp redcurrant jelly
1 splash Worcestershire sauce
1 splash Tabasco sauce
Preheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.
Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add the flour and tomato puree and cook for 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the stock, stirring until smooth. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for 30 minutes, then pass through a sieve. Return the gravy to a clean pan and add the redcurrant jelly, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from the hob and reheat before serving, if necessary.
Place the potatoes (tatties) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain, and allow to dry in the pan for 2-3 minutes, then mash. Warm the milk and half the butter in a pan until the butter has melted. Stir into the potato and season.
Place the swede (neeps) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes until tender. Drain and return to the pan to dry out for 2-3 minutes. Mash, stir in the remaining butter and season.
Reheat the gravy, neeps and tatties if necessary. Remove the haggis from the oven. Make a slit through the casing and pour in the whisky. Serve spoonfuls of haggis with the tatties, neeps and gravy.
Recipe and image from Waitrose & Partners
