Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms – easy vegan grilled recipe

This easy and delicious vegan recipe for cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms is perfect for summer grilling: budget-friendly, loaded with flavour and ready in minutes

Brian George
Monday 03 June 2024 07:30
Comments
Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms: a quick, delicious, and budget-friendly vegan grilling recipe perfect for summer gatherings
Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms: a quick, delicious, and budget-friendly vegan grilling recipe perfect for summer gatherings (Oliver Dixon)

Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms

Serves: 2-4

Cost: £1.50 per head

Ingredients:

4 large Portobello mushrooms, stalks removed

125g sliced cheddar, preferably non-dairy

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper sliced

4 tbsp of olive oil

2 tsp BBQ sauce

Crushed peppercorn, sea salt and smoked paprika mix

Rocker and chopped coriander to garnish

Method:

1. Mix half the olive oil and peppercorn/sea salt/paprika and brush on the mushrooms. Place on the medium heat BBQ and grill for 10 mins, basting occasionally.

2. Grill the sliced peppers and tomatoes, also basting with sauce mix, turn when charred.

3. Place sliced cheddar on top of the grilled Portobello mushrooms and continue cooking for a further 5-10 mins, once cheese has started to melt, add sliced tomato and pepper, garnish with rocket and chopped coriander and serve

For more recipe inspiration, visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in