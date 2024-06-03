Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms – easy vegan grilled recipe
This easy and delicious vegan recipe for cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms is perfect for summer grilling: budget-friendly, loaded with flavour and ready in minutes
Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms
Serves: 2-4
Cost: £1.50 per head
Ingredients:
4 large Portobello mushrooms, stalks removed
125g sliced cheddar, preferably non-dairy
2 tomatoes, sliced
1 orange or yellow bell pepper sliced
4 tbsp of olive oil
2 tsp BBQ sauce
Crushed peppercorn, sea salt and smoked paprika mix
Rocker and chopped coriander to garnish
Method:
1. Mix half the olive oil and peppercorn/sea salt/paprika and brush on the mushrooms. Place on the medium heat BBQ and grill for 10 mins, basting occasionally.
2. Grill the sliced peppers and tomatoes, also basting with sauce mix, turn when charred.
3. Place sliced cheddar on top of the grilled Portobello mushrooms and continue cooking for a further 5-10 mins, once cheese has started to melt, add sliced tomato and pepper, garnish with rocket and chopped coriander and serve
For more recipe inspiration, visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments