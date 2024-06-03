Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms – easy vegan grilled recipe

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cheddar and pepper BBQ mushrooms

Serves: 2-4

Cost: £1.50 per head

Ingredients:

4 large Portobello mushrooms, stalks removed

125g sliced cheddar, preferably non-dairy

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper sliced

4 tbsp of olive oil

2 tsp BBQ sauce

Crushed peppercorn, sea salt and smoked paprika mix

Rocker and chopped coriander to garnish

Method:

1. Mix half the olive oil and peppercorn/sea salt/paprika and brush on the mushrooms. Place on the medium heat BBQ and grill for 10 mins, basting occasionally.

2. Grill the sliced peppers and tomatoes, also basting with sauce mix, turn when charred.

3. Place sliced cheddar on top of the grilled Portobello mushrooms and continue cooking for a further 5-10 mins, once cheese has started to melt, add sliced tomato and pepper, garnish with rocket and chopped coriander and serve

For more recipe inspiration, visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk