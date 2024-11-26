The ultimate Christmas leftovers pie
Transform your leftover turkey into a festive feast with this hearty pie. Packed with peppery watercress, creamy leeks and golden puff pastry, it’s a delicious way to savour the best of Christmas dinner all over again
It wouldn’t be Christmas without leftovers, and a pie is a great way to enjoy the extra turkey meat you’ll inevitably have left over.
This recipe from watercress.co.uk packs a punch with peppery watercress and plenty of goodness.
Leftover turkey and watercress pie
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
500g turkey meat, shredded with a fork
80g watercress, chopped
2 x leeks, sliced
150ml crème fraiche
150ml vegetable stock#
1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp thyme
1 tsp tarragon
Salt and pepper
Butter
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and grease a pie dish.
2. Cook the leeks in a little butter over a medium heat until soft, season with the thyme, tarragon, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper.
3. Add the vegetable stock and warm for a couple of minutes.
4. Stir through the crème fraiche and watercress, and take off the heat.
5. Add your turkey meat to the mix and stir until incorporated – pour the mixture into your pie dish.
6. Cover with the pastry sheet and trim the edges to fit your dish – you can always use the excess to make some decorations for the top.
7. Bake in the oven for 35-45 mins, until the pastry is golden brown, and the mixture is bubbling away.
