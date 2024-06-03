Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryer hasselback potatoes

Thinly sliced, crispy Hasselback potatoes perfect for a gourmet side dish.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (about 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

50g grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and cut thin slices across the top, stopping before cutting all the way through.

2. Season: brush the potatoes with olive oil and season with sea salt, dried thyme, and garlic powder.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until crispy and tender.

4. Optional: sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

