Crispy air fryer hasselback potatoes recipe

These air fryer hasselback potatoes are a stunning and delicious side dish, with perfectly crispy edges and tender insides. Easy to make and impressive to serve

Hannah Twiggs
Monday 03 June 2024 06:00
Perfectly crispy hasselback potatoes made in the air fryer, seasoned to perfection
Perfectly crispy hasselback potatoes made in the air fryer, seasoned to perfection (Getty/iStock)

Air fryer hasselback potatoes

Thinly sliced, crispy Hasselback potatoes perfect for a gourmet side dish.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (about 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

50g grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and cut thin slices across the top, stopping before cutting all the way through.

2. Season: brush the potatoes with olive oil and season with sea salt, dried thyme, and garlic powder.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until crispy and tender.

4. Optional: sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

