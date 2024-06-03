Crispy air fryer hasselback potatoes recipe
These air fryer hasselback potatoes are a stunning and delicious side dish, with perfectly crispy edges and tender insides. Easy to make and impressive to serve
Air fryer hasselback potatoes
Thinly sliced, crispy Hasselback potatoes perfect for a gourmet side dish.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes (about 800g)
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp garlic powder
50g grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and cut thin slices across the top, stopping before cutting all the way through.
2. Season: brush the potatoes with olive oil and season with sea salt, dried thyme, and garlic powder.
3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 30 minutes, or until crispy and tender.
4. Optional: sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.
