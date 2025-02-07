Crispy, cheesy and utterly addictive: Kwoklyn Wan’s crab wontons
Crunchy on the outside, creamy and indulgent on the inside – these crispy crab wontons from Kwoklyn Wan are dangerously moreish. Just don’t expect leftovers
“Looking for an irresistible combination of crispy shells and creamy, cheesy crab filling? Then look no further for a symphony of flavour in every bite,” says Kwoklyn Wan.
Crispy cheesy crab wontons
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 4 minutes
Ingredients:
24 wonton skins
Vegetable oil
Dipping sauce of your choice
300g crab sticks, finely chopped
75g onion, finely diced
75g carrot, peeled and finely diced
75g spring onions, finely diced
Pinch of salt
180-200g cream cheese
Method:
1. Place all the filling ingredients in a large bowl and mix very well.
2. Separate the wonton skins, then take one skin and place roughly half a tablespoon of filling in the middle. Pinch in the four sides so they meet in the middle, creating a star-like shape.
3. Repeat with the remaining wonton skins and filling. In a wok or deep saucepan, heat seven and a half to 10 centimetres of oil to around 180C, then add the wontons in batches and fry until golden brown and cooked all the way through. This will take around four minutes per batch.
4. Remove the cooked wontons and allow to drain and cool slightly before serving. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce and enjoy.
Recipe from ‘Chinese Made Easy’ by Kwoklyn Wan (Quadrille, £22).
