Five ways to transform croissants into your new favourite meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Why settle for just butter and jam when you can elevate the classic croissant to new levels with these five irresistible recipes from bakery experts St Pierre?

Add a Parisian twist to your brunch or even afternoon tea with the raspberry and cream croissants with almonds. Or why not try the French pâtisserie classic pairing of raspberry and pistachio with the pistachio cream croissant with freeze-dried raspberries, featuring tangy freeze-dried raspberries and smooth pistachio cream the recipe perfectly balances nutty richness and bright tartness – délicieux!

The ham and cheese croissants with bechamel sauce and chives is an indulgent creation that is perfect for a cosy lunch or an elevated breakfast, combining the comforting flavours of ham and cheese with a touch of French elegance.

Why not take your taste buds to the sunny Mediterranean with the tomato, pesto and mozzarella croissants, sprinkled with sesame seeds? Perfect for a leisurely lunch or a delightful snack, combining juicy tomatoes, fragrant pesto and creamy mozzarella for a bite of sunshine.

Or start your day with a chic twist on the classic: scrambled egg and avocado croissants. The rich, buttery croissant pairs perfectly with creamy avocado and fluffy scrambled eggs, making it a delightful choice for breakfast or brunch with friends.

Raspberry and cream croissants with almonds recipe

open image in gallery Parisian flair on a plate – creamy, fruity and effortlessly elegant ( St Pierre )

Ingredients:

2 croissants

Large handful raspberries

125ml double or whipping cream

1 tbsp icing sugar, sifted plus a little for dusting

1 tbsp flaked almonds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C and warm the croissants for 5-6 minutes (or as per instructions on pack).

2. Meanwhile, whip the cream together with the sifted icing sugar and set aside.

3. When the croissants are warm, slice horizontally, then spread half the cream onto each croissant then top each with raspberries.

4. Sprinkle with flaked almonds.

5. Pop on the lids and dust with a little icing sugar before serving.

Pistachio cream croissant with freeze-dried raspberries recipe

open image in gallery Nutty, sweet and with a tart raspberry twist, this is croissant luxury ( St Pierre )

Ingredients:

2 croissants

Pistachio cream

1 tsp chopped pistachios

1 tsp freeze-dried raspberries

Method:

1. Slice open the croissants along the top.

2. Fill the croissants with pistachio cream using a spoon or a piping bag.

3. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios and freeze-dried raspberries.

Tomato, pesto and mozzarella croissants with sesame seeds recipe

open image in gallery A Mediterranean escape in every bite – sunshine in croissant form ( St Pierre )

Ingredients:

2 croissants

2 tomatoes, sliced thinly

1 ball mozzarella, drained and thinly sliced

2 tsp green pesto

Rocket salad

Few fresh basil leaves

Black sesame seeds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C and warm the croissants for 5-6 minutes (or as per instructions on pack).

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the tomatoes and mozzarella.

3. When the croissants are warm, slice horizontally, then spread over a little pesto.

4. Add the sliced tomato, mozzarella and rocket salad.

5. Scatter over a few basil leaves and pop on the lids.

6. Finish with sprinkling black sesame seeds.

Ham and cheese croissants with bechamel sauce and chives recipe

open image in gallery The ultimate comfort croissant, dripping with cheesy, saucy goodness ( St Pierre )

Ingredients:

2 croissants

4 thin slices of ham

4 thin slices of cheese

1 tsp fresh chopped chives

For bechamel sauce:

1 tsp butter

1 tsp plain flour

½ cup semi-skimmed or whole milk

Method:

1. First, make your sauce. Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add the plain flour. Stir continuously until a paste forms. Then add the milk gradually, stirring as you go, until you get a smooth sauce.

2. Slice the croissants horizontally and fill them with ham and cheese slices.

3. Preheat the oven to 160C and warm the croissants for 5-6 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

4. Once the croissants are ready, carefully pour the warm Béchamel sauce over them and sprinkle with freshly chopped chives.

Scrambled egg and avocado croissants

open image in gallery A brunch classic with a buttery twist – creamy, fresh and utterly satisfying ( St Pierre )

Ingredients:

2 croissants

3 large eggs

1 tsp butter

1 large avocado

Lemon juice

1 wine of cherry tomatoes, sliced

Pinch black pepper

Pinch salt

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C and warm the croissants for 5-6 minutes (or as per instructions on pack).

2. While the croissants are warming, scoop out the avocado, slice it thinly, and squeeze a little lemon juice over the slices. Slice the tomatoes thinly as well.

3. Beat the eggs in a jug or bowl and season with salt and pepper.

4. Heat the butter in a non-stick saucepan and pour in the eggs. Stir to scramble to your liking.

5. When the croissants are warm, slice horizontally and add the sliced avocado and tomato.

6. Divide the scrambled egg between the croissants and pop on the lids.

Recipes from stpierrebakery.co.uk. St Pierre All Butter Croissants can be found for £2.30 for a pack of two in Morrisons.