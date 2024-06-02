Delicious air fryer stuffed potatoes recipe
Enjoy these flavourful and cheesy air fryer stuffed potatoes, filled with bacon and chives. Perfect as a side dish or a meal on their own
Air fryer stuffed potatoes
Baked potatoes stuffed with a delicious filling of cheese and bacon.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
4 medium potatoes (about 800g)
50g cheddar cheese, grated
2 tbsp sour cream
2 tbsp chives, chopped
2 rashers of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and poke holes in them with a fork.
2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 35 minutes, or until tender.
3. Prepare filling: in a bowl, mix grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives, crumbled bacon, salt, and black pepper.
4. Stuff: cut the cooked potatoes in half and scoop out some of the flesh. Mix the scooped-out potato with the filling mixture, then stuff back into the potato skins.
5. Serve: serve immediately.
