Air fryer stuffed potatoes

Baked potatoes stuffed with a delicious filling of cheese and bacon.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (about 800g)

50g cheddar cheese, grated

2 tbsp sour cream

2 tbsp chives, chopped

2 rashers of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and poke holes in them with a fork.

2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 35 minutes, or until tender.

3. Prepare filling: in a bowl, mix grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives, crumbled bacon, salt, and black pepper.

4. Stuff: cut the cooked potatoes in half and scoop out some of the flesh. Mix the scooped-out potato with the filling mixture, then stuff back into the potato skins.

5. Serve: serve immediately.

