Looking to shake up your Easter feast without fussing over the traditional lamb roast? Let’s face it: no one’s got hours to spend marinating and cooking and chopping. We’ve got you covered with three tantalising alternatives that will have your taste buds singing and your guests begging for seconds.

First up, we have a mouthwatering grilled whole sea bass from Saiphin Moore, co-founder of Rosa’s Thai. Tender, flaky fish infused with lemongrass, coriander and a hint of galangal, all kissed by the flames of the barbecue. Topped off with a fiery dipping sauce, it’s a Thai-inspired symphony of flavours that’ll transport you to the bustling streets of Bangkok.

If poultry is more your style, Amy Poon, founder of Poon’s London, presents her spatchcocked roast soy and butter chicken. Forget the hassle of wrestling with a leg of lamb - here, a succulent organic chicken takes centre-stage, bathed in a luxurious soy and butter marinade. Served alongside a zesty ginger, coriander and chilli salsa verde, it’s a roast for royalty without the royal headache.

And for those craving a taste of the exotic, Poon’s lamb chops in hoisin sauce and garlic deliver an explosion of Asian-inspired flavours with minimal effort. Just marinate those juicy chops in a tantalising blend of hoisin, yellow bean paste and fragrant garlic, then let the grill work its magic. Pair with indulgent dauphinoise potatoes and a crisp cucumber salad for a meal that’s as effortless as it is unforgettable.

Grilled whole sea bass

Seafood sensation: this go-to barbecue recipe is also perfect for Easter (Saiphin Moore/Lao Cafe)

Recipe by: Saiphin Moore, co-founder of Rosa’s Thai

“At home in Petchabun, in the north of Thailand, we would cook this dish with whatever freshwater fish we caught that day. It’s always been one of my favourite go-to barbecue recipes because it’s super quick and easy to put together. It’s great just by itself with the spicy dipping sauce, or add sticky rice or rice noodles, and leafy green salads on the side to make it a complete meal.”

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

1 whole sea bass, scaled and gutted (or other sustainably caught medium-size white fish like sea bream or tilapia)

1 stalk of lemongrass, sliced

4-5 stalks of coriander (save the leaves for dipping sauce)

1 galangal, sliced (available from Asian supermarkets, leave out if you can’t find it)

2 cloves of garlic, whole

A handful of Thai or Italian basil leaves

For the marinade:

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp black pepper, crushed

For the dipping sauce:

2-3 bird eyes chillies, finely chopped

1 small clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp palm sugar (or brown sugar)

A handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Rub the marinade mixture liberally on both sides of the fish skin.

2. Stuff the lemongrass, coriander stalks, galangal, garlic, and basil inside the fish.

3. Wrap the fish in foil and place on the barbeque for 15-20 minutes depending on the size, until the flesh flakes easily.

4. While the fish is cooking, make the dipping sauce by combining the ingredients together. Make sure that the sugar is dissolved completely.

5. Serve the fish from the foil, set a bowl of sticky rice or rice noodles and salads on the side, and dig in!

Spatchcocked roast soy and butter chicken with ginger, coriander and chilli salsa verde

Recipe by: Amy Poon, founder of Poon’s London

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1.6kg whole free-range, organic chicken

2 onions, cut into chunks

2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 celery sticks cut into chunks

5 cloves garlic, unpeeled

6 sprigs of thyme

3 tbsp Poon’s soy sauce

30g butter

Salsa verde

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

½ thumb ginger, peeled and finely chopped

3 spring onions, finely chopped

A pinch of dried chili flakes

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 small bunch of coriander, leaves and stalks roughly chopped

1½ tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp Poon’s soy sauce

Rice, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/425 F/gas 7. Use kitchen scissors to remove the back bone of the chicken and use your palm to flatten it out.

2. Scatter the vegetables, garlic and thyme in an even layer in a large casserole dish or baking tray and place the chicken on top, skin side up. Rub the soy all over the chicken, making sure you cover every bit. Dot the butter over the skin, season with pepper and place in the oven for 35-45 minutes, basting the chicken once or twice with the soy juices.

3. Meanwhile, to make the salsa verde, very finely chop the garlic, ginger and spring onions together and scoop into a bowl with the chilli. Heat up the sesame and sunflower oil over a medium heat until hot but not quite smoking, then pour over the garlic mix so it sizzles. Stir in the rest of the ingredients and taste to check you’re happy with the balance. Adjust if needed.

4. Check that the chicken is cooked by piercing the thigh - the juices should run clear - and baste it again with the sauce before leaving it to rest, covered, for 10 minutes. Cut into pieces, spoon over the delicious buttery soy sauce and eat with the salsa verde and some rice.

Lamb chops in hoisin sauce and garlic

Recipe by: Amy Poon, founder of Poon’s London

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

8 lamb chops

8 tbsp hoisin

4 tbsp yellow bean paste

8 cloves minced garlic

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp white pepper

Method:

1. This recipe is incredibly easy - all you need is 8 tablespoons of hoisin sauce (I use Lee Kum Kee), mixed with 4 tablespoons of crushed yellow bean paste (the Chinese precursor to miso), 8 cloves of minced garlic, 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of sesame oil and half a teaspoon of white pepper.

2. Bathe your eight lamb chops (big juicy fatty ones, not elegantly trimmed cutlets) in the marinade mix for two hours minimum, but a lot longer if possible.

3. Carefully place your chops on the hot coals et voila! Best enjoyed along with dauphinoise potatoes and a cucumber salad.