Here at temper, we specialise in whole beast butchery in the case of lamb shoulders, which is the most sought-after roast during Easter. They are served whole as a main feature in one of our three different Sunday roast feast menus, the other two being a suckling pig or a whole rib of beef.

The choice is yours but in any case, it’s a must-have throughout the year when having lunch or dinner on Sundays at temper (in Soho, Shoreditch or Paddington).

If you feel like having a crack at it, below is a list of recipes and methods we use for our own roast dinners, perfect for those cooking for friends and family this Easter.

The lamb shoulder should take centre-stage, however the trimmings are nothing short of delicious and should be on display, too. Chimichurri is our answer to the traditional mint sauce, its herby and sharp nature cutting through the richness of the lamb and serving as a contrast to the sweet puree and honey-roasted carrots.

Sides that also can’t go amiss are spiced red cabbage, roast potatoes and gravy. I’m leaving these to your preference as everyone has a particular way of preparing those roast dinner staples.

The perfect lamb roast

Prime perfection: juicy, tender and expertly seasoned, this roast promises Easter dining bliss (temper)

Ingredients:

1 Lamb shoulder*

BBQ rub

150g caster sugar

150g brown sugar

150g Maldon salt

10g caraway seeds

10g fennel seeds

10g coriander seeds

20g garlic powder

10g sweet paprika

50g black pepper

* 1 lamb shoulder weighs approx 4kg when raw. It loses 50% of its weight during the cooking and pulling process, which means you are left with 2kg of meat you can enjoy. An average portion of pulled lamb is around 200g, which means you can get a few good portions out of a 4kg joint.

Method:

1. Toast all the spices and finely grind using a pestle and mortar. Combine all the ingredients and set aside.

2. Rub and press the spice mix onto the meat, ensuring it coats the whole shoulder.

3. Smoke the meat between 125C to 150C till it reaches 93C, which roughly takes around six hours depending on the size of the joint.

4. During the latter stages of the cooking process apply what is known in the circle as the Texas crutch, which means we wrap the shoulder in parchment paper and foil. This helps to concentrate the maximum amount of residual heat whilst avoiding evaporation and the meat getting dry.

5. Keep it wrapped until ready to serve, it should be succulent, steaming hot and juicy!

Honey roasted carrots

Ingredients:

1kg carrots

For the honey water:

400ml water

100g honey

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Combine the honey and water together to make the “honey water” and set aside.

2. Split the carrots lengthwise and cook them in boiling salted water until al dente.

3. Heat a heavy base frying pan with some vegetable oil in it. Carefully place the carrots flat and face down and colour really well.

4. Add a knob or two of butter, baste the carrots and add a little Maldon salt for flavour.

5. Drain the fat and add a splash of “honey water”.

6. Deglaze the pan with the carrots, reducing to a thick syrup. Once reduced, they are ready to be served.

Smoked parsnip puree

Ingredients:

400g parsnips, peeled and chopped

200g shallots, peeled and chopped

200ml double cream

200ml full-fat milk

100g unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Place all the ingredients in a heavy-based saucepan, bring to a simmer and cook until the parsnips are soft.

2. Drain the liquid and transfer the shallots and parsnips into a blender. Add a ladle of milk and cream mixture and blend to a very fine puree. You can always add more liquid if necessary until you get the consistency and taste you desire.

3. At this point here in the restaurant we would pour the puree onto a flat tray and smoke it for 30 minutes using white oak from Harlow. However, it can always be made without the smoking stage and remains delicious.

4. Serve and enjoy!

The not so traditional chimichurri sauce

Ingredients:

100g finely chopped parsley

100g finely chopped oregano

50g finely chopped garlic cloves

200ml red wine vinegar

50g caster sugar

50g finley chopped shallots

100g finely chopped mint

20g Maldon salt

100ml pomace olive oil*

150g guindilla chilli, thinly sliced and kept in its pickling liquid**

* Pomace oil is a mild blend of olive oils that is used in recipes that don’t require the acidity levels that you often find in the extra virgin varieties.

** The use of guindillas brings very distinctive flavour notes of sour and spice which I personally love.

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients and set aside. If stuck for time this can be made a day before Easter Sunday.