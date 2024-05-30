Jump to content

Easy air fryer roasted potatoes recipe

Learn how to make perfectly seasoned and crispy roasted potatoes in your air fryer. This simple recipe is perfect for any meal and is ready in just 25 minutes

Hannah Twiggs
Thursday 30 May 2024 07:00
Crispy roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and garlic, fresh out of the air fryer
Crispy roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and garlic, fresh out of the air fryer (Getty)

Air fryer roasted potatoes

Perfectly seasoned roasted potatoes with a crispy exterior and fluffy interior.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

500g baby potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp garlic powder

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and halve the baby potatoes.

2. Season: toss the potatoes with olive oil, sea salt, dried rosemary, and garlic powder.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 25 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now

