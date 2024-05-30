Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Air fryer roasted potatoes

Perfectly seasoned roasted potatoes with a crispy exterior and fluffy interior.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

500g baby potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp garlic powder

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash and halve the baby potatoes.

2. Season: toss the potatoes with olive oil, sea salt, dried rosemary, and garlic powder.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 25 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now