Easy tapas recipes for a fiesta at home

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply craving the taste of the Mediterranean at home, these easy tapas recipes promise to elevate your cooking with minimal effort and maximum flavour.

First up, dive into a creamy whipped feta and sun-dried tomato dip. This velvety concoction combines crumbled feta, cream cheese and sun-dried tomatoes with a hint of double cream for a luxurious texture. Enhanced with the delightful crunch of Cooks & Co Red and Yellow Peppers, this dip is perfect for spreading on bagel chips or toasted bread, making it an ideal addition to any gathering or a cosy night in.

Next, assemble an easy grazing board in just minutes. Featuring a vibrant array of ingredients, including mozzarella balls, sun-dried tomatoes and frenk chillies, this platter is a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Whether served as an appetiser or alongside cocktails, it’s sure to impress your guests.

Finally, savour the earthy richness of creamy porcini crostini. With French bread slices adorned with a savoury mixture of dried porcini mushrooms, roast red peppers and cream cheese, this dish is a symphony of flavours and textures. Topped with a sprinkle of chives, it pairs perfectly with a crispy glass of wine or as a light lunch option.

Whipped feta and sun-dried tomato dip

This dip is perfect with crisps or spread on toast (Cooks & Co)

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

150g feta, crumbled

165g tub cream cheese

150g Cooks & Co Sun-Dried Tomatoes

100ml double cream

1 Cooks & Co Red & Yellow Peppers (½ of each), finely chopped

3 bagels

25g Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers

Method:

1. Whisk the feta, cream cheese and ½ the sun-dried tomatoes with 2 tbsp of the tomato oil, then whisk in the cream until slightly thickened.

2. Season and stir in the remaining sun-dried tomatoes, chopped and the peppers.

3. Slice each of the bagels horizontally into 4 circles and place on a large baking tray, grill until golden on both sides.

4. Sprinkle the sweety drop peppers over the dip and serve with the bagel chips.

Cooks tip: Also great spooned onto jacket potatoes or toasted bread.

Easy grazing board

This platter is a feast for the eyes and the palate (Cooks & Co)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

50g rocket

280g pack mini mozzarella balls, drained

25g mini bread sticks

3 Cooks & Co Red and Yellow Pepper, sliced

16 small Cooks & Co Sun-Dried Tomatoes

16 Cooks & Co Frenk Chillies

50g Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers

Method:

1. Arrange the rocket in a large circle on a large platter. Arrange the remaining ingredients evenly on top and serve.

Cooks tip: Great for serving with drinks for Christmas gatherings. Try adding thinly sliced ham rolled into rosettes for a meaty version.

Creamy porcini crostini

Serve with a chilled glass of wine or as a light lunch (Cooks & Co)

Makes: 12

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

12 x 2cm slices French bread

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

50g Cooks & Co Dried Porcini Mushrooms

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 Cooks & Co Roasted Red Peppers, thinly sliced

50g cream cheese

2 tbsp chopped chives

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Brush the bread slices with 1 tbsp oil, season and place on a large baking tray, bake for 10-15 minutes until golden.

3. Soak the mushrooms in 300ml boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the liquid and roughly chop.

4. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the garlic for a few seconds, then add the mushrooms and red peppers and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cream cheese and 3 tbsp reserved mushroom liquid and bring just to the boil. Stir in half the chives and season.

5. Spoon over the crostini and sprinkle with the remaining chives to serve.

Cook tip: Try ciabatta bread or whole slices of toast for a quick lunch.