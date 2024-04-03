Easy tapas recipes for a fiesta at home
Elevate your cooking and bring a taste of the Mediterranean into the kitchen with these store-cupboard saviours
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply craving the taste of the Mediterranean at home, these easy tapas recipes promise to elevate your cooking with minimal effort and maximum flavour.
First up, dive into a creamy whipped feta and sun-dried tomato dip. This velvety concoction combines crumbled feta, cream cheese and sun-dried tomatoes with a hint of double cream for a luxurious texture. Enhanced with the delightful crunch of Cooks & Co Red and Yellow Peppers, this dip is perfect for spreading on bagel chips or toasted bread, making it an ideal addition to any gathering or a cosy night in.
Next, assemble an easy grazing board in just minutes. Featuring a vibrant array of ingredients, including mozzarella balls, sun-dried tomatoes and frenk chillies, this platter is a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Whether served as an appetiser or alongside cocktails, it’s sure to impress your guests.
Finally, savour the earthy richness of creamy porcini crostini. With French bread slices adorned with a savoury mixture of dried porcini mushrooms, roast red peppers and cream cheese, this dish is a symphony of flavours and textures. Topped with a sprinkle of chives, it pairs perfectly with a crispy glass of wine or as a light lunch option.
Whipped feta and sun-dried tomato dip
Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
150g feta, crumbled
165g tub cream cheese
150g Cooks & Co Sun-Dried Tomatoes
100ml double cream
1 Cooks & Co Red & Yellow Peppers (½ of each), finely chopped
3 bagels
25g Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers
Method:
1. Whisk the feta, cream cheese and ½ the sun-dried tomatoes with 2 tbsp of the tomato oil, then whisk in the cream until slightly thickened.
2. Season and stir in the remaining sun-dried tomatoes, chopped and the peppers.
3. Slice each of the bagels horizontally into 4 circles and place on a large baking tray, grill until golden on both sides.
4. Sprinkle the sweety drop peppers over the dip and serve with the bagel chips.
Cooks tip: Also great spooned onto jacket potatoes or toasted bread.
Easy grazing board
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
50g rocket
280g pack mini mozzarella balls, drained
25g mini bread sticks
3 Cooks & Co Red and Yellow Pepper, sliced
16 small Cooks & Co Sun-Dried Tomatoes
16 Cooks & Co Frenk Chillies
50g Cooks & Co Sweety Drop Peppers
Method:
1. Arrange the rocket in a large circle on a large platter. Arrange the remaining ingredients evenly on top and serve.
Cooks tip: Great for serving with drinks for Christmas gatherings. Try adding thinly sliced ham rolled into rosettes for a meaty version.
Creamy porcini crostini
Makes: 12
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
12 x 2cm slices French bread
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
50g Cooks & Co Dried Porcini Mushrooms
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 Cooks & Co Roasted Red Peppers, thinly sliced
50g cream cheese
2 tbsp chopped chives
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.
2. Brush the bread slices with 1 tbsp oil, season and place on a large baking tray, bake for 10-15 minutes until golden.
3. Soak the mushrooms in 300ml boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the liquid and roughly chop.
4. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the garlic for a few seconds, then add the mushrooms and red peppers and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cream cheese and 3 tbsp reserved mushroom liquid and bring just to the boil. Stir in half the chives and season.
5. Spoon over the crostini and sprinkle with the remaining chives to serve.
Cook tip: Try ciabatta bread or whole slices of toast for a quick lunch.
