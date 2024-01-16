Easy vegan baking recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Indulging in baked treats doesn’t have to mean compromising on your commitment to Veganuary.

Vegan baking has become a popular culinary trend that opens up a world of sweet possibilities. These irresistibly easy vegan baking recipes not only cater to your taste buds but also align with your ethical choices.

First up is the vegan banana bread, a classic that brings together the goodness of ripe bananas, vegetable oil and self-raising flour. This one-kilogram loaf is a testament to simplicity and flavour, making it an ideal starting point for any budding vegan baker.

Next on our list is the vegan cinnamon tear-and-share loaf, a delightful creation perfect for sharing (or bingeing). With a generous spread of vegan butter, a hint of cinnamon and a touch of sweetness, this loaf promises a unique twist on the traditional tear and share concept.

Finally, the vegan tomato and pesto croissants, a savoury delight that combines the richness of vegan spread with the zesty kick of tomato and pesto. These flaky croissants are not only visually appealing but also a testament to the versatility of vegan baking.

Whether you’re a seasoned vegan baker or just starting on your plant-based culinary journey, these recipes from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, are designed to simplify the baking process without compromising on taste.

Vegan banana bread

This recipe gives plant-based bakers (and those with limited access to eggs!) a super simple, speedy, ingredient and equipment-light option (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign)

Makes: one 1kg loaf

Ingredients:

4 ripe bananas

75g vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

225g self-raising flour

2 tsp baking powder

100g light brown soft sugar

Equipment:

Mixing bowl

Fork

Wooden spoon

Loaf tin lined with baking paper

Knife

Measuring jug

Tip: Some retailers known for selling everything for £1 sell both baking cases for loaf tins and large round cake tins.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C.

2. Mash 3 of the bananas into the measuring jug with the vegetable oil and vanilla.

3. In the mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients.

4. Add the wet mix to the dry mix and combine.

5. Pour into the lined loaf tin and top with the fourth banana, halved lengthways.

6. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden on top and springy to touch in the centre.

Vegan cinnamon tear-and-share loaf

A sweet treat perfect for sharing with friends over the weekend (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign)

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

200ml water

60g vegan spread (I used Vitalite) + extra for greasing

1 tsp dried yeast

300g strong white bread flour

90g light brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

200g icing sugar

Equipment:

Measuring jug

Dessert spoon

Large mixing bowl

Rolling pin

Loaf tin

Method:

1. Put 30g of the vegan spread in the jug and melt in the microwave. Top up with 165ml of warm water from the tap and stir in the yeast with the spoon.

2. Combine the flour and 30g of light brown sugar in the large mixing bowl and pour in the yeast/water/butter mixture. Bring together to form a dough with your hands.

3. Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes, return to the mixing bowl, cover with a tea towel and leave to prove for 20 minutes. After 10 minutes, preheat the oven to 185°C (fan) and grease the loaf tin with vegan spread.

4. After the dough has proved for 20 minutes, tip it onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out into a 30cm x 30cm square. Spread the remaining 30g of vegan spread evenly over the dough with the back of the spoon, then sprinkle with the cinnamon and remaining 60g light brown sugar. Roll the dough into a sausage shape.

5. Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces (5cm each) and place into the greased loaf tin, spirals facing up. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning the tin in the oven after 10 minutes.

6. Rinse the jug, measure 35ml cold tap water and mix in the icing sugar to make a glaze. Once the loaf has finished baking, allow it to cool slightly before removing from the tin and drizzling with the glaze. Tear apart and enjoy!

Vegan tomato and pesto croissants

A classic marriage of flavours (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign)

Makes: 6 croissants

Ingredients:

110ml warm water

1 packet (7g) dried yeast

200g strong bread flour

½ tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

150g vegan spread (soft enough to spread)

6 tsp vegan pesto

1 tomato (sliced)

Equipment:

Measuring jug

Mixing bowl

Rolling pin

Baking tray lined with baking paper

Measuring spoons

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. In the measuring jug, combine the warm water and yeast.

3. In the mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt then add the yeast and water mix. Bring together with your hands to form a dough, then on a lightly floured surface, knead for a few minutes before returning to the mixing bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to prove for 10 minutes.

4. After 10 minutes, lightly flour your surface again. Once the dough has proved, turn it out and roll it out into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle, then spread 100g of the vegan spread on top in an even layer before rolling it up like a swiss roll.

5. Dust your surface with a little more flour. Cut the dough roll in half to make two smaller swiss roll shapes, spread a little more vegan spread on the top of one and place the other on top. Flatten both halves together with the palm of your hand and dust with a little more flour on each side before using the rolling pin to roll into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle.

6. Slice the dough into 3 even rectangles, then each rectangle into 2 triangles. Place a tsp of pesto at the wide end of each triangle and roll toward the thin end to create the croissant shape.

7. Place the croissants onto a baking tray, melt the remaining vegan spread and use your finger to spread a little across each croissant, before placing a slice of tomato on top of each one. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Allow them to cool on the tray before serving.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more Easy Peasy Baking recipes and information on the campaign over on the Fab Flour website, fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy-baking