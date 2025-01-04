Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

January is here and with it the annual Veganuary challenge – a perfect excuse to shake off the holiday excess and embrace a fresh, plant-based start. But who says healthy eating has to be dull? We’re diving fork-first into five flavour-packed vegan recipes that prove vegetables are anything but boring.

In true Veganuary style, these dishes are big on taste, ease and nutrition. Each recipe highlights winter’s heroes – think kale, spinach, cavolo nero and butternut squash – blending comfort with creativity. They’re meals that work for both busy weekday lunches and relaxed dinners when the evenings draw in early.

Take your pick: the smoky, spiced kick of Moroccan roasted vegetables with bulgur wheat; the hearty goodness of tofu, spinach and bean soup; or the vibrant crunch of crispy tofu and cavolo nero noodles. Craving something heartier? The Cajun kale jambalaya is a one-pot wonder of warming spice, while the saag chana masala delivers Indian-inspired comfort food with a creamy twist.

These recipes aren’t just for vegans – they’re for anyone curious about how delicious plant-based meals can be. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a Veganuary first-timer, this collection is here to keep your taste buds happy and your new year’s resolutions intact. After all, vegetables are the star of the show – and January has never looked so appetising.

Morrocan roasted vegetables with bulgur wheat

open image in gallery Bold spices meet winter veg – a plate of sunshine for those grey January days ( Discover Great Veg )

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp tahini (20g)

1 tbsp harissa paste (20g)

1 carrot, cut into small chunks (100g)

1 red onion, cut into wedges (150g)

600g butternut squash, peeled and cut into small chunks

200g pack cavolo nero

50g pine nuts, toasted

150g bulgur wheat

Natural yogurt to serve

Juice half lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/gas mark 6.

2. Mix together the oil, vinegar, tahini, harissa and 2 tbsp water and season.

3. Mix the vegetables together on a large baking tray with the pine nuts, toss in the dressing and bake for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway, until tender.

4. While the vegetables are cooking, cook the bulgur wheat according to pack instructions, drain and set aside.

5. Toss the grains into the vegetables. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt.

Cooks tip: Try couscous or cooked pearl barley instead of the bulgur wheat.

Tofu, spinach and bean soup

open image in gallery A bowl of hearty warmth to power you through the chilliest evenings ( Discover Great Veg )

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 corn on the cob (150g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 leek, sliced (200g)

500ml vegetable stock

280g pack extra firm tofu, diced

400g haricot beans, drained and rinsed

½ x 250g bag spinach

1 tbsp red pesto (20g)

Juice half lemon

Method:

1. Cut the kernels of corn off the core with a sharp knife.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the corn and leeks for 3-4 minutes until softened. Stir in the stock, tofu and beans and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes, add the spinach until wilted.

3. Add a spoonful of pesto and a drizzle of lemon juice to serve.

Cooks tip: Try using smoked tofu and vegan pesto as an option.

Crispy tofu and cavolo nero noodles

open image in gallery Crunch, zest and spice – proof that quick dinners can still dazzle ( Discover Great Veg )

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300g block firm tofu, cut into medium sized cubes

1 red onion, cut into half moons

200g baby corn

200g sugar snap peas

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 thumb ginger, grated

200g bag of cavolo nero, hard stalks removed and roughly chopped

For the sauce:

4 tbsp sriracha

3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

4 portions of rice noodles

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu to the pan, fry on each side for few minutes, turning carefully until crispy. Set aside.

2. In the meantime, add the onion and remaining oil to a separate frying pan.

3. Cook the onion for 7-8 minutes then add the corn, sugar snap peas, garlic and ginger.

4. Fry for 3-4 minutes, then add the cavolo nero. Fry for a further 2 minutes.

5.Cook the rice noodles as per instructions on the pack.

6. Now add all the sauce ingredients to the pan along with the noodles and tofu.

7. Mix to combine, then serve in bowls.

Cooks tip: This delicious and healthy meal is great served with flatbreads or rice.

Cajun kale jambalaya

open image in gallery A one-pot wonder bursting with smoky flavours and wholesome goodness ( Discover Great Veg )

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250g bag kale

1 tbsp oil

2 leeks, sliced

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 corn on the cob

250g long grain rice

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

400ml vegetable stock

Method:

1. Cook the kale in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the leeks for 4-5 minutes, add the spices and cook for 1 minute.

3. Cut the kernels off the corn cob using a sharp knife and add the pan with the rice, chopped tomatoes and stock, cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes until tender, stirring occasionally until the rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed. Season to taste and stir in the kale to serve.

Cooks tip: Try wholegrain rice and cook for slightly longer until tender. Great with added cooked king prawns.

Saag chana masala

open image in gallery Rich, creamy comfort with a vibrant kick – the ultimate winter warmer ( Discover Great Veg )

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

2 leeks, washed and sliced

1 thumb size knob ginger- grated

3 cloves garlic, sliced

6 tomatoes chopped

1 400ml tin chickpeas, drained.

100ml coconut cream

200g spinach, chopped up roughly

Method:

1. Add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Add in the cumin and mustard seeds. When they start to pop, add in the chilli flakes, coriander, and turmeric.

2. Stir for a few seconds, then add in the leeks. Fry for approx 6-7 minutes until soft and browning.

3. Add in the garlic and ginger and stir for another few minutes, then add in the chopped tomatoes and 200ml water.

4. Cook for a further 5-6 minutes then add the chickpeas, coconut cream. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes, adding the spinach for the final 2 minutes.

5. Season to taste.

Cooks tip: This delicious and healthy meal is great served with flatbreads or rice.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk