English carbonara: A clever twist on a Roman classic
Tom Sellers swaps pecorino for Old Winchester and adds briny pepper dulse to give carbonara a British upgrade. The secret? A silky sauce, not scrambled eggs
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tom Sellers takes the Roman classic and gives it a decidedly British accent.
His “English carbonara” swaps pecorino for the nutty tang of Old Winchester, while Cacklebean eggs and pepper dulse – a briny, umami-rich seaweed – add depth and intrigue.
It’s a dish that feels familiar yet fresh, simple but smart. The secret? Timing. Stirring in the egg mix off the heat is the difference between silky sauce and scrambled regret.
“English carbonara” – Cacklebean eggs, Old Winchester and pepper dulse
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
240g spaghetti pasta
200ml egg mix
6g black pepper
10g Old Winchester cheese
10g pepper dulse seaweed (available at Waitrose or well-stocked grocery stores)
150g pancetta or smoked bacon
For the egg mix:
1 whole egg
5 egg yolks
50ml double cream
70g Old Winchester cheese
2g black pepper
2g salt
Method:
1. To make the egg mix place everything in a blender and blend until smooth.
2. Get a large pot of seasoned water and bring to the boil.
3. Start to cook your pasta.
4. In a separate pan fry some pancetta until golden then add some pepper dulse.
5. Add your cooked pasta and pull the pan off the heat and add your egg mix and mix together. Very important the pan is not too hot at this point, or you will end up with scrambled eggs.
6. Serve and grate a healthy amount of Old Winchester cheese over the top.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments