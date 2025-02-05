Fiery, tangy, and packed with crunch: Kwoklyn Wan’s chilli glass noodles
Spicy gochujang, tangy rice vinegar and crisp veggies give these glass noodles serious punch. Kwoklyn Wan’s quick and vibrant dish is an instant flavour bomb
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Chinese cuisine frequently incorporates chilli bean paste (doubanjiang) and Sichuan pepper in its dishes for depth and heat, says Kwoklyn Wan.
“The dynamic layering of flavours – spicy, tangy and umami – is a method cherished across East Asia for its capacity to transform a simple noodle dish into a complex and satisfying meal,” he says.
“These noodles take inspiration from Korean flavours, being bathed in a spicy, tangy sauce featuring gochujang paste and Korean chilli powder, then tossed with crisp beansprouts, carrots and cucumber.
“An explosion of texture and flavour in every bite!”
Red chilli paste glass noodles
Serves: 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
100g glass noodles
150g beansprouts
60g carrots, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks
80g cucumber, cut into thin matchsticks
3 tbsp gochujang
1 tbsp gochugaru
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp water
2 tbsp fish sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Method:
1. Place the glass noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. After two minutes, drain and set the noodles to one side.
2. Place the beansprouts, carrots and cucumber into another bowl and pour over boiling water. Steep for two minutes, then drain.
3. Mix all the sauce ingredients together, except the sesame seeds, and stir thoroughly ensuring the sugar is dissolved. Now add the noodles and drained vegetables. Mix well, ensuring all the ingredients are covered in the sauce.
4. Transfer to serving bowls and sprinkle with the sesame seeds to serve.
Recipe from ‘Chinese Made Easy’ by Kwoklyn Wan (Quadrille, £22).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments