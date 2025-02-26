Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt uses an open fire to create smokey flavours, but you can make his dish using a humble home grill.

Grilled English asparagus with leek purée, peas and St George’s mushroom

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

300g green asparagus

2 leeks

100g fresh peas (peeled)

100g St George’s mushrooms

For the dressing:

1 lemon

50g oil

Salt

Herbs for topping:

Frisée salad

Watercress

Sea fennel

Method:

1. Preheat a grill pan or stovetop grill over medium-high heat.

2. Place the whole leeks directly on the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until softened and lightly charred on the outside. Once soft, let them cool, then peel off the charred outer layers and cut the tender insides into small pieces.

3. Blend with a little oil (about 10 grams), some of the lemon juice, and 30 millilitres of water until smooth. Add more water if needed to reach a purée consistency, then season with salt to taste. Spread the leek purée onto the base of each serving plate.

4. Peel the lower stalks of the asparagus to remove any woody texture and trim about two centimetres from the ends. Cut off the asparagus tips and set them aside, then slice the remaining stalks into small (0.5 centimetre) pieces.

5. Clean the St George mushrooms with a brush to remove any soil, then cut them into quarters.

6. Heat a dry non-stick pan or grill pan over medium heat and cook the mushrooms, stirring occasionally, until they start to soften. Add the sliced asparagus, asparagus tips, and fresh peas, cooking for another one to two minutes to keep the asparagus slightly crunchy. Season with a little salt.

7. For the dressing, whisk the remaining lemon juice with the oil and a pinch of salt. Lightly dress the frisée salad, watercress, and sea fennel with a bit of the dressing.

8. To assemble, place the grilled vegetables on top of the leek purée, then finish with the dressed herbs and a final drizzle of the lemon dressing before serving.