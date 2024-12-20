Christmas is a season synonymous with indulgence: platters piled high with pigs in blankets, lashings of gravy on roast potatoes and glasses of fizz flowing freely. It’s a time when moderation takes a backseat and “detox January” becomes a mantra to undo the damage. But what if there was a way to enjoy the festive spread without sacrificing your gut health?

A healthy gut isn’t just for January – it’s a gift that keeps on giving all year round, and it’s particularly crucial during the Christmas period, says registered dietitian Jo Travers.

“Gut health is especially important in the festive season because when we indulge, we ask our gut to work even harder for us,” she says. “We want it to be in tip-top form to keep looking after our digestion, but, when we might be burning the candle at both ends, we also need our immune system (which our gut is linked to) to be up to scratch too.”

There’s good news for anyone feeling guilty about their Christmas dinner. While it might be written off as the ultimate “cheat day”, registered nutritionist Edward Mather argues there’s hidden nutritional value on the plate. Turkey, for example, provides lean, high-quality protein, along with B vitamins and other satiating nutrients, he says. “Even roast potatoes, when cooked in moderate amounts of olive oil, offer complex carbohydrates, potassium and vitamin C,” he adds. And for those partial to cranberry sauce, it’s not all bad news. “Although relatively high in sugar, it’s also rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help fight oxidative stress.”

The science of gut health

The gut microbiome – those trillions of bacteria and microorganisms living in your digestive tract – plays a vital role in overall health. These bacteria break down fibre into short-chain fatty acids, which fuel the cells lining your gut, communicate with your immune system and even regulate inflammation. In other words, the health of your gut can have a surprising influence on everything from your energy levels to your mood.

“Think of your gut like a garden,” Travers says. “If you plant a wide variety of seeds, you’ll get a flourishing ecosystem, which is exactly what your microbiome needs to thrive.”

Rethinking festive food

Christmas dinner might not need as much of a makeover as you think. Take the vegetables, often relegated to the side of the plate: they’re actually some of the most gut-friendly elements. “The veggies may not be the centrepiece of a Christmas dinner, but they can certainly make up most of your plate,” Travers says, emphasising the importance of plant-based diversity for gut health.

Brussels sprouts, in particular, are nutritional powerhouses, according to Mather. High in fibre, antioxidants and key nutrients such as vitamin K and potassium, they contribute to gut health, bone strength and reduced inflammation. Parsnips, another festive staple, are equally beneficial. “They’re a great source of fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K, helping with digestion and regulating blood sugar,” he says.

Five tips for a gut-healthy Christmas 1. Eat the rainbow Pack your plate with colourful vegetables like Brussels sprouts, carrots, red cabbage and parsnips. Not only do they look festive, but they’re also packed with fibre, antioxidants and essential vitamins to keep your gut thriving. 2. Snack smarter Skip the crisps and opt for snacks that give back. Think veggie sticks with houmous, roasted nuts or dried fruit. Nuts, in particular, are full of healthy fats and fibre to keep your microbiome diverse. 3. Rethink your roast Swap out white bread for whole grains in your stuffing and use olive oil for roasting potatoes and vegetables. These simple changes boost fibre and nutrient content while reducing unhealthy fats. 4. Spice it up Festive spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger aren’t just for flavour. They’re anti-inflammatory, boost digestion and even promote better sleep – perfect for the post-lunch slump. 5. Balance indulgence with probiotics Indulge in moderation but support your gut with probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt or kefir at breakfast. Add festive toppings like a sprinkle of cinnamon or a drizzle of honey for a gut-friendly treat.

Hosting a party? Travers suggests keeping things simple with swaps like vegetable sticks and dips. “Dipping veg sticks in houmous or a beetroot dip ups the plant proteins, gives you some extra fibre, and is far more filling than crisps alone.” For those looking to add variety to the spread, Mather recommends roasted cauliflower or beetroot, both of which offer a high fibre content, antioxidants and low calories.

Stuffing, too, can be made healthier without losing its charm. Mather advises swapping out white bread for whole grain bread or quinoa. “This boosts fibre content and provides more complex carbohydrates,” he says. Travers adds that incorporating herbs, spices, nuts and seeds can elevate the dish further – and do wonders for your gut.

The detox myth

While some might view Christmas as an excuse to overindulge, Travers warns against the idea of a “detox” in January to make up for it. “Many people think they’ll just eat whatever over the festive season and then detox in January. This is not a good plan!” Most detox diets are neither balanced nor sustainable, and they’re certainly not gut-friendly.

Instead of swinging between extremes, focus on small, consistent habits, Travers advises. Add a handful of nuts to your mince pie, or swap out some turkey in a leftover pie for mushrooms, leeks and chestnuts. These tweaks, she says, help to keep your gut microbiome in balance.

The impact of festive pitfalls

That said, there are a few common Christmas culprits that can upset the balance. Processed meats like pigs in blankets and salami, while delicious, are high in salt and linked to digestive discomfort, Travers warns. “Eating lots of meat such as sausage rolls, ham and pigs in blankets can lead to constipation,” she explains.

Alcohol, too, deserves moderation. While mulled wine might feel synonymous with Christmas, excessive drinking can disrupt the gut. “Alcohol can cause dysbiosis in the gut, which is where colonies of ‘bad’ bacteria overtake the useful bacteria,” Travers says. Mather, however, points out a surprising upside to festive spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. “They have anti-inflammatory properties, and nutmeg in particular contains myristicin, which promotes better sleep,” he says. Cloves, meanwhile, double as digestive aids and immune boosters.

While mulled wine might feel synonymous with Christmas, excessive drinking can disrupt the gut ( Getty )

Snacks that give back

Even festive treats can have hidden benefits. Nuts, often scattered across the table in mince pies or Christmas cake, are nutrient-rich additions. “They’re a great source of monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium,” says Mather. Dried fruits, too, are worth celebrating. “They provide micronutrients and sweetness, improving the nutritional profile of these festive staples.”

Travers points to nuts as one of the easiest ways to support your gut over the holidays. “The bowl of nuts and a nutcracker shouldn’t just be for decoration!” They’re packed with fibre and healthy fats, both of which promote gut diversity.

Hosting a gut-healthy Christmas

Hosting doesn’t have to mean compromising on taste or health. Travers recommends a “rainbow plate” approach: cranberries, carrots, swede, kale, Brussels sprouts and red cabbage are all nutrient-packed and visually striking. For variety, she suggests gut-healthy grazing boards with roasted beetroot hummus, vegetable crudités, pickled onions and wholegrain crackers.

Brussels sprouts, love them or hate them, are nutritional powerhouses ( Getty )

Leftovers, too, can be repurposed into dishes that are as nourishing as they are practical. Turkey and Christmas veggie hash or mushroom mini nut roasts are easy options that use up surplus ingredients while providing plenty of fibre.

Balance and enjoyment

Ultimately, the key to a gut-healthy Christmas isn’t about cutting out indulgence – it’s about balance. “I always encourage people to think about what they can add, rather than what they need to avoid,” Travers says.

Breakfast, often overlooked during the festive season, is an ideal time to incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt or kefir. “These contain good bacteria that improve the gut microbiota, aiding digestion and reducing bloating,” Mather explains. A sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or ginger on porridge or yoghurt doesn’t just taste festive – these spices stimulate bile production and promote smoother digestion.

A festive reminder

As you deck the halls and plan your Christmas feast, take a moment to think about your gut. It’s a season of giving, after all – and your gut deserves some love, too. With Travers’ and Mather’s expert advice and gut-healthy recipes below, you can start a new tradition of indulgence with balance. Your microbiome – and your new year self – will thank you.

Turkey and Christmas veggie hash

Leftovers never looked this good – or this gut-friendly ( Love Your Gut )

This hash is a delicious and easy way to use up leftover vegetables and meats from the main event – Christmas dinner.

The dish is packed with a variety of plant foods, polyphenols and dietary fibre to support the health of the gut. Polyphenols act as antioxidants in the body, neutralising harmful free radicals that can cause disease. They also encourage species of healthy bacteria to flourish, helping to reduce the number of disease-causing bacteria in the gut. Dietary fibre enables the passage of food to flow smoothly and helps feed healthy gut bacteria.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Plant points per serving: 5.5

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

150g butternut squash, peeled and chopped into 2cm cubes

8 leftover roast potatoes (400g), cut into chunks

90g peeled and cooked chestnuts

150g leftover cooked Brussels sprouts, kale or a mixture of both

400g cooked turkey, torn into pieces

4 leftover roasted parsnips (100g), cut lengthways 1 tbsp fresh herbs e.g. rosemary, sage and parsley, finely chopped

Method:

1. Drizzle the olive oil over the surface of a large frying pan and warm gently. Add the chopped onion and cook for five minutes or until soft. Add the butternut squash to the pan and continue to cook until the surfaces begin to caramelise.

2. Add the leftover cooked ingredients including roast potatoes, chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, and turkey pieces.

3. Increase the heat of the frying pan to a medium heat and move the ingredients around the frying pan so they are reheated thoroughly and begin to brown slightly. Squash the roast potatoes with a fork to encourage them to crisp up.

4. Lastly, add the roasted parsnips. Serve on warm plates and top with a scattering of finely chopped herbs.

Top tip: Cooked potatoes and other cooked vegetables can be safely stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Mushroom mini nut roasts with crunchy red slaw

Proof that festive feasts can nourish both your body and soul ( Love Your Gut )

These cute mini nut roasts contain some delicious gut-friendly ingredients including nuts, pulses, chestnuts and mushrooms.

Beans are high in protein, resistant starch and dietary fibre. Resistant starch is important in the diet because it resists digestion and passes directly through the small intestine to the colon. Compounds in mushrooms, including beta-glucan, appear to act as prebiotics, which stimulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, helping to promote a healthy gut. They also have wider health benefits including supporting the immune system's strength and resilience.

The colourful red cabbage slaw contains fibre and a range of polyphenols which have been shown to encourage the diversity of gut microorganisms and support a healthy gut lining.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Makes: 10 mini roasts

Plant points per serving: 9.5

Ingredients:

For the burgers:

250g chestnut mushrooms

180g chestnuts, cooked and peeled

400g borlotti beans, drained

100g hazelnuts

1 medium egg

3 tbsp soy sauce

Small bunch of parsley

100g fresh wholemeal breadcrumbs

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

For the crunchy red slaw:

150g red cabbage, finely shredded

1 medium carrot, coarsely grated

4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

1 lime, juiced, to give 2 tablespoons of juice

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp fish sauce

½ tsp runny honey

Method:

For the nut roasts:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/gas mark 6. Grease a large baking tray (43cm x 30cm) with oil.

2. Add the chestnut mushrooms, chestnuts, borlotti beans and hazelnuts to a food processor. Blend for 30 seconds or until you have a rough paste.

3. Transfer the contents of the food processor into a large bowl. Add the egg, soy sauce, breadcrumbs and mix well.

4. Shape the mixture into 10 patties using your hands and place onto the oiled baking tray. Brush a little oil over the surface of each pattie. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until crisp.

For the crunchy red slaw:

5. Transfer the red cabbage and carrot to a salad bowl together with the chopped spring onions.

6. Whisk the lime juice, fish sauce, olive oil and honey together and pour over the crunchy red slaw and toss well.

7. Serve the mini nut roasts alongside the red slaw.

Top tips:

The mini nut roasts can be served with a green winter vegetable such as cabbage, kale or sprouts.

Other pulses such as flageolet beans, red kidney beans or black beans can be substituted for the borlotti beans.

Sesame oil can be used instead of olive oil in the dressing.

Beetroot dip with easy flatbread

Bold flavours and vibrant colours for a party platter your gut will thank you for ( Love Your Gut )

The recipe for this spectacular dip originates from the Middle East and showcases the glorious vibrant, deep red colours of beetroot. Delicious served with veggie sticks and a quick-to-make flatbread.

Wholewheat flour in the bread provides dietary fibre which helps the passage of digested food through the gut and provides nutrients to feed healthy gut bacteria. Walnuts provide healthy fats and are high in dietary fibre. While live yoghurt adds a source of live bacteria.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Plant points per serving: 6.75

Ingredients:

For the dip:

2 ready-cooked beetroot

1 small garlic clove, crushed

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

Small bunch dill

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

50g feta cheese, crumbled

6 walnut halves, roughly crushed

For the flatbread:

200g wholemeal, self-raising flour

200g plain yoghurt

For the veggie sticks:

1 carrot, cut into 5cm sticks

¼ cucumber, cut into 5cm sticks

½ red pepper, deseeded and cut into 5cm sticks

Method:

1. Place the beetroot in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. Transfer to a mixing bowl, add the crushed garlic, 2 tbsp olive oil, yoghurt, half the dill and red wine vinegar. Mix well and season to your taste.

2. Place the beetroot dip in a bowl, or plate, and sprinkle with the crumbled feta cheese, crushed walnuts, and remaining dill. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil before serving.

To make flatbreads:

3. Place the flour into a bowl and stir in the yoghurt. Using your hands, bring the dough together and knead until it forms a ball. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and leave in a cool place until you are ready to roll the dough out. The dough will be sticky, but the flour will absorb the moisture as the dough rests.

4. When you are ready to roll out the flatbreads dust a work surface with flour. Divide the dough into 4 pieces and shape into balls.

5. Take one ball of dough, flatten it slightly and dust well with flour. Roll each ball into a thin round disc approximately 20cm across. Repeat with the other three balls. Note: If each flattened dough ball is dusted with flour, it should not stick to a non-stick pan.

6. Preheat a large non-stick frying pan. Place a flatbread onto the hot surface. Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until the flatbread begins to brown and form gas pockets just below the surface. Slide the flatbread from the pan and wrap in a clean, dry tea towel to keep warm while the other flatbreads are cooking.

Top tip:

Beetroot can be used for dips, salads and sliced and served with fish including salmon and mackerel.

Pear and macadamia nut chocolate brownie

Indulgence meets balance in this gut-friendly festive dessert ( Love Your Gut )

This moist, delicious chocolate brownie uses the classic pairing of dark chocolate and pears. Chopped dates sweeten the mixture and ground almonds are used instead of flour making the recipe not only gut-friendly, but gluten-free too.

This recipe contains two types of nuts, almonds and macadamia. Nuts are a rich source of dietary fibre which enables the passage of food through the gut and helps to feed healthy gut bacteria. Eating nuts regularly has been shown to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the large intestine.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 16 pieces

Plant points per serving: 4

Ingredients:

80g soft pitted dates, roughly chopped

40g unsalted butter

3 medium eggs

150g ground almonds

2 medium-sized ripe pears, quartered and cored, skin on

150g dark cooking chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

30g macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

2. Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking parchment. Put the roughly chopped dates, butter, eggs into the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Add the ground almonds and process briefly. Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl.

3. Dice the pears into 1cm cubes and stir them through the mixture together with the chopped macadamia nuts.

4. Break up the chocolate and place in a small heatproof bowl set over, but not touching, a pan of simmering water. Allow the chocolate to melt completely and fold into the brownie mixture.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 15-20 minutes, remove from the oven when a skewer inserted into the centre comes out cleanly.

Top tips:

Chopped walnuts, Brazil or pecan nuts work well in this recipe instead of macadamia nuts.

Fresh or frozen cherries can be used instead of pears.

Recipes from loveyourgut.com. Jo Travers is a registered dietitian at Love Your Gut and Edward Mather is a registered nutritionist at FuelHub