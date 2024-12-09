Jump to content
Garlic butter bolognese tacos: Viral recipe made healthier in an air fryer

Crispy, cheesy, and full of flavour, Christina Kynigos’s garlic butter bolognese tacos take comfort food to the next level – all made healthier in an air fryer

Lauren Taylor
Monday 09 December 2024 06:00 GMT
Christina Kynigos’s creation was a hit on social media
Christina Kynigos’s creation was a hit on social media (Ellis Parrinder)

“My most viral recipe, levelled up,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.

Tacos filled with bolognese sauce and lashings of cheese, then brushed with garlic butter and air-fried until crispy. A firm family favourite. You can freeze the bolognese, but the tacos are best eaten fresh.”

Garlic butter bolognese crispy taco

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 23-25 minutes

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

1 onion, finely diced

6 chestnut mushrooms, finely diced

500g lean beef mince

2 beef stock cubes, dissolved in 250ml boiling water

500g passata

1 heaped tsp dried mixed herbs

Pinch of garlic granules

1 tsp ground black pepper

Pinch of sweetener (or sugar)

8 mini tortilla wraps

200g grated light mozzarella

For the garlic butter:

30g light butter, melted

Pinch of dried parsley

½ tsp garlic granules

Method:

Your guide to quick, healthy meals that don’t skimp on satisfaction
Your guide to quick, healthy meals that don’t skimp on satisfaction (HarperCollins)

1. Mix the garlic butter ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

2. Spray a pan with some oil spray, place over a low to medium heat, add the onion and mushrooms and fry for a few minutes to soften, then add the beef mince and fry for a further 3-4 minutes, stirring to brown it all over and break up any clumps.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients apart from the tortilla wraps and mozzarella, mix well and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until the liquid has evaporated.

4. Let the Bolognese cool slightly before using it to fill the tortillas. Add the mozzarella, fold over, then brush with the garlic butter and air-fry at 200C for 3-4 minutes. Flip them over and air-fry for a further 3-4 minutes, until golden and crispy.

‘Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less’ by Christina Kynigos (HQ HarperCollins, £20).

