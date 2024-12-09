High-protein cinnamon buns: Christina Kynigos’s quick and healthy air fryer treat
Fluffy cinnamon buns with cream cheese icing, reimagined for a healthier twist. Christina Kynigos’s quick air fryer recipe keeps the indulgence while adding protein
“You just can’t beat fluffy cinnamon buns with a cream cheese icing, so I’ve made a high-protein version using my trusty two-ingredient dough to add protein but still keep the amazing texture,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.
Cinnamon buns
Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 8 minutes
Ingredients:
40g 0% fat Greek yogurt
40g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
2 tsp light butter, melted
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp granulated sweetener (or sugar)
For the cream cheese icing:
25g light cream cheese
1 tsp icing sugar
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix the yogurt and flour together to form a dough. Flour the work surface and using a rolling pin, roll it out into a rectangle, around the thickness of a pound coin.
2. Brush over the melted butter, then evenly sprinkle over the cinnamon and sweetener. Roll up the dough into a log, then slice in half.
3. With the sliced side facing up, use your hand to gently press down and flatten each piece slightly. Using the brush you used earlier for the butter, brush any remaining butter around a small baking dish, then place the cinnamon buns inside.
4. Air-fry at 170C for 8 minutes until golden and cooked, then let them cool for a few minutes.
5. Mix the icing ingredients together in a small bowl. Spread the cream cheese icing over the buns and devour.
‘Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less’ by Christina Kynigos (HQ HarperCollins, £20).
