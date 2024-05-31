Jump to content

Healthy and crispy air fryer sweet potato fries recipe

These air fryer sweet potato fries are crispy, healthy and packed with flavour. Follow this easy recipe for a perfect snack or side dish

Hannah Twiggs
Friday 31 May 2024 06:00
Comments
Crispy and delicious sweet potato fries made in the air fryer, perfect for a healthy snack
Crispy and delicious sweet potato fries made in the air fryer, perfect for a healthy snack (Getty)

Air fryer sweet potato fries

Sweet and crispy sweet potato fries, perfect for a healthy snack or side dish.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes (about 500g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: peel and cut the sweet potatoes into 1cm thick sticks.

2. Season: toss the sweet potato sticks with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the sweet potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

Comments

