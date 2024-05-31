Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryer sweet potato fries

Sweet and crispy sweet potato fries, perfect for a healthy snack or side dish.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes (about 500g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: peel and cut the sweet potatoes into 1cm thick sticks.

2. Season: toss the sweet potato sticks with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper.

3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the sweet potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.

4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

