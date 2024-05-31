Healthy and crispy air fryer sweet potato fries recipe
These air fryer sweet potato fries are crispy, healthy and packed with flavour. Follow this easy recipe for a perfect snack or side dish
Air fryer sweet potato fries
Sweet and crispy sweet potato fries, perfect for a healthy snack or side dish.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 large sweet potatoes (about 500g)
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: peel and cut the sweet potatoes into 1cm thick sticks.
2. Season: toss the sweet potato sticks with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper.
3. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the sweet potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
4. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.
Read our review of the best air fryers to buy now
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments