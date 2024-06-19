Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Summer is the time to roll out the picnic blanket and take lunchtime outdoors. Ditch the sandwiches and bring a fresh feel to midday dining with these fresh and healthy recipes.

With four tasty alternatives to choose from, these recipes showcase green leafy vegetables spinach and kale, bringing a flavoursome health boost to summer lunches.

Choose from picnic friendly kale crustless quiche or for the ultimate lunchbox salad try the spinach, chicken, tomato pasta salad. Use your air fryer to whip up the spinach, courgette and tomato frittata with potato wedges, and bring some colour to your day with the sweet chilli salmon rice spinach salad.

The kale crustless quiche can be made ahead and goes down a storm at picnics. A nutritious alternative to sandwiches, it is suitable for vegetarians and those avoiding gluten, as well as being high in protein.

Tasty, filling and healthy for the whole family to enjoy, the spinach, chicken and tomato pasta salad brings a taste of the Med to lunchtime. It is low in fat and saturated fat but high in protein and contains less than 450 calories per portion.

Great eaten straight away or served cold in your lunchbox or at a picnic, the spinach, courgette and tomato frittata with potato wedges makes a filling lunch that is a source of protein to help keep you feeling full all afternoon.

Loaded with goodness, the sweet chilli salmon rice spinach salad is delicious served with spinach and edamame as the base. It has less than 500 calories and is a source of protein and fibre. Try it with chicken instead of salmon, or to make it vegan opt for roast squash or cauliflower.

Kale crustless quiche

open image in gallery The kale crustless quiche can be made ahead and goes down a storm at picnics ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 2 minutes

Ingredients:

2 red onion, sliced into strips

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

125g of kale, stalks removed

6 large free-range eggs, whisked

150g Greek light salad cheese, broken up

Green salad, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180C.

2. Add the onions to a frying pan along with the oil.

3. Fry for 6-7 minutes, then add the garlic and kale. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

4. Transfer to a bowl along with the eggs and salad cheese.

5. Season with salt and black pepper.

6. Lightly spray and line, a 15 cm round ovenproof dish or non-stick pie tin with cooking oil.

7. Pour in the egg mixture.

8. Bake for approx 25 minutes, or until just set and golden.

Spinach, chicken, tomato pasta salad

open image in gallery This spinach, chicken and tomato pasta salad brings a taste of the Med to lunchtime ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

300g dried pasta of choice

2 large skinless chicken breasts (375g)

For the dressing:

5 tbsp low fat Greek yogurt

2 tbsp reduced fat mayo

Juice 1 lemon

4 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

200g spinach, chopped up roughly

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

Method:

1. Cook the pasta as per pack instructions and drain.

2. Brush the chicken with a little oil and place under the grill. Cook for 7-8 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.

3. Chop up once cooled.

4. Mix the dressing ingredients in a jar. Season to taste.

5. In a large bowl, mix the pasta, chicken, spinach and tomatoes.

6. Now add the dressing and toss to combine.

Spinach, courgette and tomato frittata with potato wedges

open image in gallery This frittata makes a filling lunch that is a source of protein to help keep you feeling full all afternoon ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes in a double air fryer, 40 minutes in a single tray air fryer

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes, approx 400g, skin on, sliced into wedges

4 medium eggs, whisked

1 courgette, chopped into small cubes

100g spinach, blitzed in a food processor

50g cherry tomatoes, halved

50g extra mature cheddar cheese, grated

Note: Requires a double air fryer or alternatively cook wedges first if using a single compartment air fryer.

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 200C (both sections)

2. Toss the potato in 1 tbsp oil

3. In the second compartment, place potatoes in a basket of air fryer and cook at 200C for 10 minutes. Shake the potatoes and cook until potatoes are golden and tender - approx 10 minutes more.

4. In the meantime, add the eggs, courgette, spinach, cherry tomatoes and 3/4 of the cheese to a large jug or bowl.

5. Season with salt and black pepper and beat together.

6. Pour the mixture into a paper or glass baking tray (to fit your air fryer tray) and cook for 10 mins. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese and return to the air-fryer to cook for another 5-10 mins, or until golden brown and risen.

Sweet chilli salmon rice spinach salad

open image in gallery This salad has less than 500 calories and is a source of protein and fibre ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

200g aborio rice

2 skin-on salmon steaks (240g)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the salad:

300g frozen edamame

4 spring onions, sliced

200g spinach, roughly chopped

For the dressing:

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

Method:

1. Cook the rice as per the pack instructions.

2. In the meantime, pan fry the salmon steaks in a little oil for 3 minutes, skin side down, flip and cook for a further 2 minutes.

3. Remove the skin and flake up when cool enough.

4. Add the edamame to a pan of boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes. Drain.

5. To make the dressing, add all the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine.

6. To serve, add the cooked rice and edamame, spring onions and chopped spinach to a large bowl and add the flaked salmon.

7. Pour over the dressing, and toss lightly to combine

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk