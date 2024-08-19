Too hot to cook? Try this refreshing heatless heatwave recipe instead

Support truly

While the summer sun blazes and the UK sizzles in another heatwave, the last thing anyone wants is to slave over a hot stove. We’ve got your back with a no-cook recipe, perfect for those scorching summer days.

This refreshing, healthy and easy-to-make raw vegan ceviche requires zero heat, and is designed to keep you cool, spend less time in the kitchen, and enjoy delicious, nutritious food without breaking a sweat.

We’ve crafted this heatless heatwave recipe to be both fun and functional. It’s perfect for when you want to enjoy a meal that’s light, fresh, healthy, and keeps you cool during the hottest days of summer.

This zesty ceviche is your best bet for surviving the heatwave. Plus, it helps lower your environmental impact and save money, all while keeping you cool and satisfied.

There are plenty of simple, refreshing summer salads that you could try out. However, the magic of heatless recipes lies in using acidic ingredients like citrus juice to “cook” thinly sliced vegetables, enhancing their texture and flavour without heat. Experiment with different citrus fruits, like sweet Seville oranges or bitter grapefruit, to customise your ceviche to your taste. Ready, steady, no cook!

Raw ceviche-style salad

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

400g mixed veg

1 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp olive oil

60ml citrus juice

1 red chilli

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Finely slice your vegetables into strips. Top tip: use a peeler to cut your veg as thinly as possible.

2. In a small bow, combine olive oil, citrus juice, chilli flakes and fennel seeds. Season with salt and pepper and give it a good mix. This is your citrus marinade.

3. Toss your veg into a mixing bowl and pour over the marinade. Mix the lot together thoroughly to make sure all of the vegetables are coated.

4. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes to allow the citrus marinade to work its magic. Serve sprinkled with finely sliced red chilli.

