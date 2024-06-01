Homemade air fryer potato chips recipe
Create your own crispy and delicious potato chips at home with this simple air fryer recipe. Perfect for snacking without the guilt of deep frying
Air fryer potato chips
Homemade crispy potato chips with minimal oil.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
3 large potatoes (about 600g)
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: slice the potatoes thinly using a mandolin slicer.
2. Soak and dry: soak the potato slices in cold water for 30 minutes to remove starch. Drain and pat dry thoroughly.
3. Season: toss the potato slices with olive oil, salt, and black pepper.
4. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 180C. Place the potato slices in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and let cool slightly before serving.
