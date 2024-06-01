Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryer potato chips

Homemade crispy potato chips with minimal oil.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 large potatoes (about 600g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: slice the potatoes thinly using a mandolin slicer.

2. Soak and dry: soak the potato slices in cold water for 30 minutes to remove starch. Drain and pat dry thoroughly.

3. Season: toss the potato slices with olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

4. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 180C. Place the potato slices in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.

5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and let cool slightly before serving.