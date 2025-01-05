Day four of our exclusive five-day keto meal plan is all about efficiency without sacrificing flavour.

Start your morning with a rich cacao smoothie bowl that feels like dessert but fuels your day with healthy fats and protein. For lunch, repurpose the roast chicken from day one into a vibrant caprese salad, combining the freshness of rocket, cherry tomatoes, and creamy mozzarella.

End your day with a comforting rock cod in spicy tomato broth – a dish that perfectly balances warmth and spice. This is keto at its most practical and delicious.

Keep following for more delicious recipes and expert tips to elevate your keto lifestyle.

Day four

Save time by using leftover roast chicken from day one to make today’s caprese salad lunch.

Breakfast

Cacao smoothie bowl

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml (¼ cup) full-fat coconut milk

30g (1oz) zero-carb protein powder

½ avocado

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp MCT oil

5g (¼oz) cacao nibs

1 tbsp hemp seeds

Method:

1. Place coconut milk, protein powder and avocado in a blender, together with 250g (9oz) ice. Slowly add MCT oil while blending. Pour into a bowl and top with cacao nibs and hemp seeds. Serve immediately.

Nutrition per serving: 537 cals / 44g fat / 13g carbs / 7.5g fibre / 5.5g net carbs / 31.9g protein

Lunch

Chicken caprese salad with rocket

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

40g (1½oz) rocket (arugula)

75g (2¾oz) shredded chicken from roast chicken with vegetables from day one (recipe here)

5 cherry tomatoes, halved

3 bocconcini mozzarella balls, quartered

½ avocado, thinly sliced

8g (¼oz) basil leaves

Method:

1. Mix vinegar and oil together until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper. Place rocket in a bowl and top with remaining ingredients. Drizzle with balsamic oil mixture and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition per serving: 867 cals / 72g fat / 14.5g carbs / 5.9g fibre / 8.6g net carbs / 42g protein

Dinner

Rock cod in spicy tomato broth

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ shallot, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 Calabrian chilli, chopped, or chilli flakes

1 tbsp passata (pureed tomatoes)

100g (3½oz) cherry tomatoes

60ml (¼ cup) stock made from low-carb stock cube dissolved in 240ml (8 fl oz) water

175g (6oz) rock cod (Pacific rockfish) fillet

1½ tbsp unsalted butter

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp chopped parsley, to garnish

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan, add shallot and cook until translucent. Stir in garlic, chilli, passata and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes burst. Stir in stock. Add cod and butter and simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until cod is cooked through. Season. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition per serving: 575 cals / 40g fat / 11.7g carbs / 2.8g fibre / 8.9g net carbs / 41g protein

Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A complete guide to living the keto lifestyle easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).

Look out for day five tomorrow