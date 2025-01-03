Today marks the second day of your keto journey, and if day one was about finding your footing, this is where the plan truly takes shape.

Lisa Butterworth delivers a menu that pairs preparation with pleasure, offering recipes that simplify your routine while treating your taste buds.

A berry chia pudding kicks things off with an effortless yet indulgent breakfast, lunch brings the heat with curried chicken and cauli-rice and dinner closes the day with a rich vegetarian lasagne that’s hearty enough to win over sceptics.

Day two

Today’s berry chia seed pudding can be prepped ahead of time, for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.

Breakfast

Berry chia seed pudding

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Chill time: 1 hour overnight

Ingredients:

2 tbsp chia seeds

180ml (6 fl oz) almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ tsp monkfruit sweetener

Pinch of salt

3 raspberries

2 blackberries, halved

Method:

1. Place chia seeds, milk, vanilla, sweetener and salt in a jar and stir together.

2. Chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight. When ready to serve, top with berries.

Nutrition per serving: 149 calories / 8g fat / 12.8g carbs / 8.1g fibre / 4.7g net carbs / 4.7g protein

Lunch

Curry chicken with cauli-rice

Serves: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 shallots, thinly sliced

75g (2¾oz) shredded chicken from roast chicken with vegetables from day one (recipe here)

25g (1oz) broccoli, chopped

2 tbsp chopped coriander (cilantro) leaves, plus extra to garnish

1 tbsp curry powder

4 tbsp avocado oil mayo (see below)

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp ghee

100g (3½oz) cauli-rice (see below)

Method:

1. Mix shallots, chicken, broccoli, coriander, curry powder and mayo together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Season with salt and set aside. Heat ghee in a frying pan until melted.

2. Add cauli-rice and cook for 3–4 minutes. Season to taste. Transfer to a plate and top with curry chicken. Top with extra coriander.

Nutrition per serving: 834 calories / 57g fat / 51g carbs / 14g fibre / 37g net carbs / 30g protein

Avocado oil mayo

Makes: 200ml (7fl oz)

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large egg yolks (at room temperature)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

240ml (8fl oz) avocado oil

1½ tsp apple cider vinegar

Method:

1. Blend yolks, mustard and salt in a high-powered blender until thick and creamy. While blending, add 60 ml (¼ cup) of oil, drop by drop, until the mixture begins to thicken, then add vinegar in a slow, steady stream, followed by the remaining oil. Blend until thick. Add more salt, to taste. Chill for a week.

Nutrition per serving: 136 calories / 14g fat / 3g carbs / 0g fibre / 3g net carbs / 0g protein

Cauli-rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 whole cauliflower (about 900g-1.4kg/2-3lb 1oz)

Method:

1. Chop florets off cauliflower, place in a food processor and pulse until florets are the size of rice grains. Alternatively, chop florets until they are the size of rice grains.

Dinner

Vegetarian lasagne

Serves: 12

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For the eggplant lasagne:

2 eggplants (aubergines), cut into 4cm (1½in) slices

Salt and pepper

475g (1lb 1oz) ricotta

1 egg

170g (6oz) mozzarella, grated

1 x quantity keto-friendly marinara (see below)

50g (½ cup) grated parmesan

Method:

1. Salt eggplant with 1 teaspoon salt on both sides and leave for 10 minutes. Pat dry. In a pan, lightly brown both sides of the eggplant. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 190C (375F). Combine ricotta and egg. Season.

3. Grease a 23 x 30 cm (9 x 12 in) baking dish. Spread half the sauce over base and cover with half the eggplant. Spread with half the ricotta mix, then a layer of mozzarella and repeat, finishing with parmesan.

4. Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake for 10 minutes. Serve. Freeze any remaining for another meal.

Nutrition per serving: 258 calories / 14g fat / 15.3g carbs / 5.1g fibre / 10.2g net carbs / 17g protein

Keto-friendly marinara

This tomato-based sauce contains no added sugar, unlike most shop-bought options.

Makes: 1.5L (6 cups)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

100g (3½oz) onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

2 anchovies in oil

790g (1lb 12oz) tinned whole tomatoes, crushed by hand

2 tsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped oregano

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium–high heat, add onion and cook until translucent. Reduce heat to medium, add garlic and anchovies and stir for 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes and herbs and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 45 minutes. Season. Cool to room temperature. This can be made 3-5 days in advance and stored in fridge.

Nutrition: 1002 calories / 68g fat / 81.9g carbs / 15.8g fibre / 66.1g net carbs / 16.6g protein

Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A Complete Guide to Living the Keto Lifestyle Easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).

