Day three of our exclusive five-day keto meal plan brings a sense of culinary adventure, weaving together bold flavours and refined simplicity.

The morning begins with a warming “oat” meal enriched by the bright sweetness of physalis, a berry that keeps carbs low while delivering a dose of nutrients. For lunch, a crisp prosciutto and goat’s cheese salad strikes the perfect balance of richness and freshness. Dinner is where the Mediterranean inspiration truly shines, with spiced “meat” balls paired with vibrant beetroot dip and creamy labneh.

Keep following for more delicious recipes and expert tips to elevate your keto lifestyle.

Day three

Physalis are the lowest carb-per-serving berry, which makes them a great way to sweeten your breakfast. They are also a nutrient-packed food.

Breakfast

“Oat” meal with physalis and nuts

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 × serving Keto “oat” meal base (see below)

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp double (heavy) cream

1 tbsp MCT oil

1 tsp monkfruit sweetener

2 tbsp macadamia nuts, chopped

15g (½oz) physalis

Method:

1. Place “oat” meal base and remaining ingredients, except nuts and physalis, in a pan over medium heat and warm, stirring constantly, for 3-5 minutes. Add nuts and physalis to serve.

Nutrition per serving: 368 calories / 35g fat / 14.1g carbs / 5.3g fibre / 8.8g net carbs / 3g protein

Keto ‘oat’ meal base

Grains are off limits when eating a keto diet, but this porridge-like, low-carb replacement provides a versatile breakfast alternative.

Serves: 10

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

115g (4oz) almond flour

50g (1¾oz) ground linseeds (flax seeds)

80g (2¾oz) chia seeds

80g (2¾oz) hemp seeds

40g (1½oz) collagen powder

110g (4oz) toasted pecan pieces

3 egg yolks, whisked

480ml (16 fl oz) tinned coconut milk

Method:

1. Combine all dry ingredients in a jar for easier use, then combine the beaten egg yolks and coconut milk in a separate jar. When ready to use, scoop 60g (2oz) of dry and 60ml (¼ cup) of wet, plus 60ml (¼ cup) water into a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 3-5 minutes. Add toppings as liked.

Note: Store the wet ingredients in the fridge for 3-4 days.

Nutrition per serving: 357 calories / 30g fat / 10.8g carbs / 7.3g fibre / 3.5g net carbs / 13g protein

Lunch

Prosciutto and goat’s cheese salad

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

40g (1½oz) rocket (arugula)

30g (1oz) frisee (curly endive), torn into bite-sized pieces

6 prosciutto slices

30g (1oz) goat’s cheese, crumbled

2 tbsp walnuts, toasted

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Arrange rocket and frisee on a plate or in a container. Top with remaining ingredients and drizzle with oil and vinegar. Season.

Nutrition per serving: 633 calories / 60g fat / 4.7g carbs / 2g fibre / 2.7g net carbs / 21.4g protein

Dinner

Mediterranean ‘meat’ balls

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients:

30g (1oz) parsley, chopped

3 tbsp chopped mint leaves

200g (7oz) onion, grated

3 tbsp pine nuts, roughly chopped

2½ tsp Mediterranean seasoning (see below)

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

60g (2oz) beetroot dip (see below)

6 tbsp labneh

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 230C (445F). Combine parsley, mint, onion, pine nuts, seasoning, salt and pepper and half the beetroot dip in a bowl. Using a heaped tablespoon, form mixture into 12-16 “meat” balls. Place “meat” balls on a lined baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve with remaining beetroot dip and labneh. Freeze remaining “meat” balls for another day.

Nutrition per serving: 507 calories / 34g fat / 12.2g carbs / 2.8g fibre / 9.4g net carbs / 37g protein

Mediterranean seasoning

Makes: 33g (1oz)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ground cumin

3 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method:

1. Place ingredients in a small bowl and mix together until completely combined. Place in a jar and use when needed.

Nutrition: 98 calories / 4g fat / 10.1g carbs / 3.3g fibre / 6.8g net carbs / 3.3g protein

Beetroot dip

Makes: 240ml (8 fl oz)

Serves: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 large beetroot (beets) (250g/9oz), roasted and peeled

30g (1oz) walnuts, chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

2 garlic cloves, crushed

120ml (4 fl oz) tahini

2 tsp lemon juice

70ml (2¼ fl oz) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Place all ingredients, except olive oil, in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Add olive oil in a steady stream until creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Store in a container in the fridge for 4-5 days.

Nutrition per serving: 166 calories / 16g fat / 5.7g carbs / 2g fibre / 3.7g net carbs / 3g protein

Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A complete guide to living the keto lifestyle easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).

Look out for day four tomorrow