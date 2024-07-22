Support truly

Matcha is not just a passing trend; it’s a vibrant, health-conscious ally that elevates everything from baked goods to refreshing beverages.

Often compared to its caffeinated counterpart tea, matcha offers a unique advantage – it’s packed with antioxidants and renowned for its sustained energy release. But there’s more to matcha than meets the eye.

Quality matcha is now more accessible than ever, available at specialty food stores and supermarkets alike. Look for it in health food shops, Asian supermarkets or in the baking and beverage aisles of major retailers. Online options are plentiful too, with PerfectTed offering premium matcha products delivered right to your door.

These recipes showcase the versatility of this finely ground green tea powder, proving that it’s not just for beverages. From vegan matcha cinnamon buns to green matcha ice cream, these recipes offer a delightful introduction to incorporating matcha into your repertoire.

Vegan matcha raspberry loaf

Ingredients:

225g self-raising flour

150g caster sugar

1 tbsp matcha powder

120ml vegetable oil

240ml oat milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

150g fresh raspberries

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a loaf tin.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the oil, oat milk, and vanilla. Add the sugar, matcha, and flour, mixing until just combined.

3. Fold in the raspberries gently. Pour the batter into the prepared tin.

4. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool before slicing.

open image in gallery Soft, fluffy vegan cinnamon buns infused with a hint of matcha for a green twist on a classic favourite ( PerfectTed )

Vegan matcha cinnamon buns

Ingredients:

300g plain flour

240ml warm almond milk

50g caster sugar

1 sachet (7g) active dry yeast

60g vegan butter, melted

1 tbsp matcha powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

100g soft brown sugar

Method:

1. In a large bowl, mix the warm almond milk, yeast, and sugar. Let sit until frothy, about 10 minutes.

2. Stir in the melted vegan butter, matcha and salt. Gradually add the flour, mixing until a soft dough forms.

3. Turn out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth. Place in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise for 1 hour.

4. Roll out the dough into a rectangle. Mix brown sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle over the dough. Roll up tightly and slice into buns.

5. Place buns in a greased baking dish. Let rise again for 30 minutes while preheating the oven to 180C.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden. Drizzle with vegan icing if desired.

open image in gallery Golden, light vegan doughnuts with a vibrant green matcha kick, perfect for a sweet morning treat or afternoon snack ( PerfectTed )

Vegan matcha baked doughnuts

Ingredients:

200g plain flour

100g caster sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp matcha powder

120ml almond milk

60ml vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C and grease a donut pan.

2. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and matcha in a bowl.

3. In another bowl, whisk almond milk, oil, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

4. Pipe or spoon the batter into the donut pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Cool and optionally glaze with a matcha icing.

open image in gallery Crispy, crunchy popcorn coated in a sweet matcha glaze – a fun and healthful twist on a movie-time classic ( PerfectTed )

Vegan matcha popcorn

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

50g popcorn kernels

2 tsp matcha powder

1 tbsp icing sugar

Method:

1. Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add popcorn kernels and cover.

2. Once popping slows, remove from heat. Mix matcha and icing sugar, and sprinkle over the popcorn. Toss to coat evenly.

open image in gallery Homemade vegan matcha ice cream served in delicate matcha cones, offering a refreshing and elegant summer dessert ( PerfectTed )

Vegan matcha ice cream with matcha cones

Ingredients:

For the ice cream:

2 cans (800ml) coconut milk, chilled

100g caster sugar

2 tbsp matcha powder

For the cones:

100g plain flour

25g sugar

1 tbsp matcha powder

120ml water

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

For the ice cream:

1. Blend chilled coconut milk, sugar, and matcha until smooth. Churn in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until firm.

For the cones:

2. Mix flour, sugar, and matcha. Stir in water and oil to form a thin batter. Cook thin layers in a skillet like a crepe, shape into cones while hot. Let cool and harden.

open image in gallery Chewy, vegan blondies enriched with matcha and topped with a glossy layer of melted white chocolate for a decadent finish ( PerfectTed )

Vegan matcha blondie with white chocolate shell

Ingredients:

200g plain flour

150g vegan white chocolate, melted

150g caster sugar

120ml vegetable oil

120ml almond milk

1 tbsp matcha powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C and grease a square baking dish.

2. Combine oil, almond milk and vanilla in a bowl. Add sugar, matcha, flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined.

3. Pour into the prepared dish, bake for 25-30 minutes. Cool completely.

4. Cover the top with melted vegan white chocolate. Refrigerate until set.