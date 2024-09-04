Matt Tebbutt’s smoked haddock souffle tart

Support truly

“Lighter than a traditional quiche, but just as satisfying. Always source naturally smoked haddock,” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.

Smoked haddock souffle tart

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 smoked haddock fillets

1.5 litres whole milk

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped

60g unsalted butter, melted

50g strong Cheddar, grated

1 tbsp crème fraîche or double cream

3 free-range eggs, separated

1 ready-made 22cm round shortcrust pastry case

Salt and pepper

To serve:

Mixed green salad dressed with olive oil and lemon juice

Lemon wedges

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/gas 6.

2. Place the haddock and milk in a large saucepan and poach for 8–10 minutes or until cooked through.

3. Remove the fish, leave to cool and break the haddock into flakes. Place the haddock in a bowl and stir in the dill, melted butter, cheese and crème fraîche and season with salt and pepper. Add the egg yolks and mix to combine.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites gently through the haddock mixture.

5. Spoon the haddock mixture into the tart shell and bake for 35 minutes or until the filling has risen and the pastry is golden.

6. Serve the tart in slices with a green salad, and a lemon wedge for squeezing over.

Recipe from ‘Matt Tebbutt’s Pub Food’ by Matt Tebbutt (Quadrille, £26).